“She ran full speed into a glass door”: Ludwig reveals he abruptly ended stream to take QTCinderella to the emergency room

Ludwig Ahgren confirmed via a Twitter post earlier today that his girlfriend and fellow Twitch streamer “Blaire” QTCinderella had to be rushed to the emergency room after a minor accident.

Ludwig was in the middle of a live stream when QTCinderella stormed into his room. She clutched her nose and Ludwig immediately got up to check on her.

QTCinderella ran into a glass door which she thought was open. Ludwig recently confirmed that QTCinderella suffered a mild concussion but felt better after being taken to the emergency room.

Ludwig abruptly ended the stream

Ludwig was engaging with his chat when he saw QTCinderella bleeding from her nose. When he checked on her, he decided to end the stream and rush her to the hospital. Later, he explained:

"QT just hurt her nose. Don’t worry, nothing to be too alarmed by. She will be back. Just going to make sure she’s ok."

ludwig @LudwigAhgren ended stream early to take QT to the ER



…she ran full speed into a glass door LOL



(she’s feeling better but has a mild concussion send cute animal pics to her) ended stream early to take QT to the ER…she ran full speed into a glass door LOL(she’s feeling better but has a mild concussion send cute animal pics to her) https://t.co/FSX61I7eJk

After shutting off his live stream, he went to QTCinderella’s room and ended her stream as well. However, he left a message for her viewers:

“Chat, QT hurt her nose. So we are gonna take care of her nose. We are gonna wrap up this stream and then hopefully her nose will feel better. So I am gonna end. See you guys in a bit. Bye.”

Timestamp: 1:18:5

Ludwig explained that QTCinderella had suffered a mild concussion. As a result, they immediately sought medical help. The streamer ran into a glass door by accident. Ludwig posted a picture of the door, which still had a mark of the impact.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella

Me: 0 ludwig @LudwigAhgren ended stream early to take QT to the ER



…she ran full speed into a glass door LOL



(she’s feeling better but has a mild concussion send cute animal pics to her) ended stream early to take QT to the ER…she ran full speed into a glass door LOL(she’s feeling better but has a mild concussion send cute animal pics to her) https://t.co/FSX61I7eJk Glass door: 1Me: 0 twitter.com/ludwigahgren/s… Glass door: 1 Me: 0 twitter.com/ludwigahgren/s…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Putting viewers' minds at ease, Ludwig confirmed that QTCinderella was feeling better. She also posted a hilarious reply to the tweet, as can be seen above. Since the minor accident, QTCinderella has not returned to streaming just yet. However, viewers can expect her to be back on schedule shortly.

Edited by Srijan Sen