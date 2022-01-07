"He can buy another one": ItsSliker claims to know a secret behind Ludwig's YouTube Play Button that sold for $30,000

American streamer Ludwig Ahgren's latest YouTube broadcast was dedicated to auctioning off various items related to his streams for the charity "No Kid Hungry."

The highest selling item was his YouTube Silver Play Button, a plaque YouTube sends to its creators when they reach 100,000 subscribers on one of their channels. This charity event was incredibly successful, raising over $100,000, which will be going towards ending childhood hunger in America.

<3 we raised over $100,000 for @nokidhungry great fkn stream :')

While most viewers and streamers alike were watching in anticipation as the final bids came in for Ludwig's Play Button, Twitch streamer Abraham "ItsSliker" seemed to have something on his mind.

Cynically, he pointed out that Ludwig's Play Button was replaceable, very replaceable:

"He can buy another one for $100 from YouTube, you know that right?"

This news was certainly a revelation to many, finding out that such a prestigious plaque was worth only $100? The revelation was significant, as this information isn't widely known to the audience of YouTubers like Ludwig, who have always viewed the award as priceless.

ItsSliker added:

"You can buy as many as you want for $100."

Ludwig's Play Button: Valued by YouTube at $100, when fans consider it priceless

Although ItsSliker might claim that the Play Buttons are valued by YouTube at $100, their emotional value is truly priceless. The significance of reaching the first milestone of 10,000 subscribers and receiving a Bronze Play Button is unmatched.

These plaques are more than just slabs with a name and a number, it's a representation of the journey one takes to reach that milestone, and a representation of the community one gathers along the way. These awards are often incredibly cherished by those who receive them, and they view them as a reminder of how far they've come.

Ludwig selling his Silver Play Button is a testament to how valuable he believes it is. Ludwig thinks the Play Button is worth enough to auction it off to help starving children get meals, and he was right, it's true worth was made apparent in the auction.

Note: Although there isn't an accurate assessment, several YouTubers who placed a replacement request with the company have revealed that they have had to pay close to $3000. At the same time, fake replicas of the Play Button do sell for 30 to 40 bucks in the market.

