"Successfully paid back": Ludwig and xQc pay back $250K to ItsSliker scam victims

Streamers Ludwig and Felix "xQc" took it upon themselves to pay back the money that people lost due to the ItsSliker scam. For context, ItsSliker has swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars out of fellow streamers and fans.

Data shows that a total of 72 people fell prey to Sliker's deceptive ways. Following the controversy, both Ludwig and xQc revealed that they would be working together to help victims reclaim their lost money. After successfully completing their mission, the former celebrated the moment by sharing a post on Twitter. He said:

"We successfully paid back the victims scammed by sliker."

ludwig @LudwigAhgren we successfully paid back the victims scammed by sliker



he stole close to $250,000



now it's time to do your job @twitch and ban him we successfully paid back the victims scammed by slikerhe stole close to $250,000 now it's time to do your job @twitch and ban him https://t.co/cw3NlY39gP

Ludwig and xQc celebrate reimbursing victims of ItsSliker scam

For those unaware, Ludwig himself was among the numerous victims of ItsSliker's scam. In September, the YouTube streamer stated that he had agreed to pay $20K to ItsSliker after the latter claimed he was in debt.

Unfortunately for Sliker, his cover was blown after fellow content creator Mikelpee made a video documenting the former's misdeeds. The controversial streamer had taken to Discord servers and personal DMs to ask for money from numerous individuals under the pretense of being desperately in need of cash. Once caught, he made a Twitch stream to confess to his fraudulent actions.

He revealed that the main reason for his financial demands was his gambling addiction. His misdemeanor was also documented in a video essay presented by popular YouTuber Coffeezilla.

After ItsSliker duped many people of their hard-earned money. Subsequently, Ludwig pledged to work on reimbursing the individuals for their losses with the help of fellow streamer xQc. The duo has now successfully returned the lost capital to all 72 of his victims.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren

for being so generous

for verifying all the victims identities

for facilitating the payments



and everyone else who helped make good out of a bad situation <3 BIG THANKS TO @xQc for being so generous @Wojito0 for verifying all the victims identities @slime_machine for facilitating the paymentsand everyone else who helped make good out of a bad situation <3 BIG THANKS TO @xQc for being so generous@Wojito0 for verifying all the victims identities@slime_machine for facilitating the paymentsand everyone else who helped make good out of a bad situation <3

In a tweet shared by him, the streamer noted that the total figure of money that was restored was almost $250K. Furthermore, Ludwig also forwarded his thanks to Wojito, OTK's product manager, for verifying the claims of the victims. Another person who was mentioned in the tweet was Slime, who is a regular attendee of the podcast The Yard.

Fans react to good news

With many fans losing thousands of dollars due to the ItsSliker scam, Ludwig's charitable gesture was appreciated by many. Even streamers chimed in to congratulate the people involved with the project.

Here are some of the reactions:

Masayoshi @ItzMasayoshi @LudwigAhgren 🦖 @Twitch shout out to the team as well for being so responsive and making it stress free @LudwigAhgren @Twitch shout out to the team as well for being so responsive and making it stress free ❤️ 🦖

Following the completion of the initiative, Ludwig also mentioned Twitch in his tweets, urging them to suspend ItsSliker from their website. It remains to be seen if the Amazon-owned platform will take any action.

It's worth noting that after the Sliker controversy, Twitch de-platformed gambling-sponsored streamers following a huge outcry against betting content. Many streamers, such as Pokimane, HasanAbi, and Asmongold joined the movement to encourage Twitch to make the call.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes