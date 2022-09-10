Twitch streamer ItsSliker banned for the third time, allegedly for showing nudity on stream

Twitch streamer and former Team Liquid content creator ItsSliker received his third ban as a partner in 2022. The reason was at first unknown, but according to the streamer’s alternate Twitter account, it was for showing nudity on the stream, likely in the form of a TikTok. How long the streamer has been banned for is unknown, but his first two bans were only a day apart, according to the Streamerbans website.

For now, the Twitch streamer cannot create content on the platform until he has served his sentence for breaking the ToS.

According to the Twitch streamer himself, ItsSliker was banned for having a clip that featured nudity on the stream. However, ItsSliker did not reveal where the clip was placed.

slyker @imgonnagrind banend for showing nudity on stream. :> banend for showing nudity on stream. :>

It is worth noting that he made this declaration from his secondary Twitter, instead of his main account. It does not seem like the streamer is especially worried about the affair, either. There is no telling how long he’s going to be banned, as it is his third offense.

Another Twitter user suggested he was going to be banned for a month for the infraction, but only time will tell if this holds true.

On Reddit’s LiveStreamFails subReddit, one user asked why the streamer was going back to being edgy, now that he is a Twitch partner. According to them, Twitch did not want to partner him in the first place because of his “edgy” content, and now he has been banned three times in a year. Others mocked the streamer, saying he is “not a brand risk.”

Another conversation that came up on Reddit was the possibility of this being done as a way to help boost flagging viewership numbers. One user asked how his viewership had been, with another Redditor coming in with the answer. They wound up stating that perhaps it was time for controversy, which he certainly delivered on.

A few users suggested that the Twitch streamer repeatedly said they were “Xenophobic” and that he said there is nothing wrong with it, but as he is banned, this cannot be confirmed.

However, several believe it was for the TikTok and not his stance on xenophobia.

This is not the streamer's first ban this year, either. Back in January, it was alleged that he a clip in the Amouranth Vice documentary got him banned, while in April it was a different issue altogether. His one-day ban was for using an ASCII/text-based emote that he blindly copied into chat.

Unfortunately, for the time being, fans of ItsSliker are going to have to wait for him to resume streaming on Twitch, but thanks to the new Twitch partner rules, he may be able to create content on another platform while he waits.

