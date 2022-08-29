Popular IRL streamer Jinnytty banned from Twitch for third time

In a rather surprising turn of events, popular South Korean IRL streamer Jinnytty just received a temporary ban from Twitch and fans are clamoring to find out the reason.

StreamerBans, the automated streamer-ban notification account, provided an update on her latest suspension from the Amazon-owned platform on August 28, 2022, with no details shared at the time.

Naturally, the community was shocked to see the streamer getting banned out of nowhere, and several fans rushed to Twitter to share their opinions as to what might have caused it. The news soon spread like wildfire to the streaming community, with various rumors and assumptions making their way to the internet.

Popular Korean streamer Jinnytty banned from Twitch for allegedly showing inappropriate content

Jinnytty is a South Korean origin YouTuber and Twitch streamer who has attracted viewers from all around the world with her live broadcasts and streams. Her latest adventure around Istanbul proved to be a massive hit among viewers, bringing in a great viewership for the Twitch streamer.

Despite starting her Twitch channel in 2017, she has managed to amass over a whopping 775k followers due to her adventurous vlogs and fun gaming videos.

While there was no concrete reason provided as to what led to the ban, some comments she might have been banned for violating Twitch's s*xually suggestive content policy as she was filming a girl dancing on a pole.

Twitch's community guidelines strictly restrict content that involves any kind of s*xual activity or nudity on the platform. This policy also applies to embedded content/media, profile images, emotes, creative broadcasts, and panels that are provocative in any form.

Social media reacts to Jinnytty's third ban

As soon as the news came into the limelight, fans rushed to Twitter to share their take on the matter. With such an impressive following, her third ban on the streaming platform came as a huge shock to her fans and viewers. The streaming community members were puzzled to see the streamer get banned and pondered on the reason for her most recent suspension.

Judging by the comments, the majority of viewers seemed confused as to what had happened, with a few questioning if the streamer had been permanently banned from Twitch.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

This isn't the first time the popular IRL streamer has been hit with a ban hammer on the Amazon-owned platform. Back in October 2020, Jinny was slapped with a two-week long twitch ban for her reckless behavior on a live broadcast where she could be seen wobbling on a road on her bicycle and running through a red light.

With that being said, at the time of writing, neither Jinny nor Twitch has issued any public comment regarding the ban. However, since it doesn't seem like a serious infringement in any form, she might get back to her usual streaming schedule soon, or at least that's what her fans want to believe.

