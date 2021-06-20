IYD Esports officially acquires Team Tamilas' Battlegrounds Mobile India roster

Battlegrounds Mobile India crossed over five million downloads within a few days of opening Early Access to the game. The title saw more than 20 million pre-registrations in just two weeks after the announcement.

In addition to this, the game is expected to host an active Esports scene. It has been rumored that publishers will host a tournament as soon as the game launches.

While new organizations are always in search of talented lineups, established organizations look forward to new collaborations. Nevertheless, the ultimate aim is to win titles and make a mark.

With that in mind, a new Esports organization called In Your Dreams Esports (IYD) took the first step into the prospective ecosystem of Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports by signing a roster from Team Tamilas. This roster is comprised of former PUBG Mobile pros.

IYD Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India Roster

1. Carry - Bharath Waji (In-game leader)

2. Striker - Prasanth C (Assaulter)

3. Skilzz - Prajwal (Assaulter)

4. Evil Surya (Assaulter)

Aravind, aka Poison, is the Manager of the team.

The roster consists of seasoned players like Carry and Striker, who have been part of Team Tamilas since 2019. The team was one of the top performers in the PUBG Mobile scene and was touted as the best team from Tamil Nadu.

In 2020, Carry led Team Tamilas through the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split, where they secured fourth place. They beat teams like Fnatic and Celtz to qualify for the Pro League. However, in Pro League Season 1, TT didn't perform as per expectation and was in the bottom half of the points table. They made a comeback in the India Series by securing seventh position nationwide.

It will require considerable preparation for these players to focus on the upcoming competitions as the scene is shaping up to be a challenge for players of all skill levels. The squad will hope to mark the Indian Esports scene by winning some titles in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

