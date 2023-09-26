"Jaden Smith f**king 2.0" - xQc goes off at Snow White actor Rachel Zegler for her political takes

Popular Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has directed criticism towards emerging actress Rachel Zegler. The 22-year-old is slated to portray the lead role in Disney's beloved movie, Snow White. Regardless of getting such a big project, she has faced scrutiny for her outspoken attitude, which some perceive as provocative and detrimental.

The French-Canadian streamer is the latest in line to criticize Rachel, drawing comparisons to another young and budding actor, Jaden Smith (who also happened to go viral for his takes online). While reacting to a video on Disney and Rachel, Felix said:

"Jaden Smith f**king 2.0"

xQc throws shade at Rachel Zegler in latest stream

Rachel Zegler has drawn new criticism from xQc, who did not seem impressed with her outspoken and edgy takes. For example, while reviewing a section of the video where Rachel appears in an interview and criticizes the original Snow White story, the Canadian said:

"Every time she talks all I can think is Jaden Smith saying (imitating Jaden's voice), 'The political, economic state of the world, dude.' That's all I can think about, dude. It's f**king Jaden Smith f**king 2.0."

For those wondering, Jaden Smith received similar scrutiny during an interview where he criticized his peer group, stating that he doesn't align with the newer generation's thoughts but rather wants to discuss the "political and economic state of the world."

Is Rachel Zegler removed from the Snow White cast?

Rachel has been rather critical of the original Snow White film, even going so far as to label some of the characters, like the prince, as stalkers. Recently, there have been reports of her removal from the cast of Paddington 3.

Naturally, this has fueled speculation about whether she has also been removed from the Snow White project. However, it's essential to note that there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding these rumors, and they remain purely speculative at this point.

The film is reportedly carrying a budget exceeding $100 million and is tentatively scheduled for release in March 2024. Additionally, the movie features Gal Gadot in the role of the evil queen.

xQc continues to shine as one of the foremost stars in the streaming industry. Notably, he recently secured an astounding two-year contract with Kick worth a staggering $100 million, marking it the most substantial streaming deal in history.