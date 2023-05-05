JiDion pranks ASAP Rocky by pretending to get a hair transplant surgery, rapper surprised

Jidon "JiDion," a popular YouTuber and streamer, is known for his prank-oriented videos. During a recent streaming session, he decided to fix his receding hairline by enlisting the help of a professional who shaved the crown of his head and glued a wig in its place. The results appeared very natural, so he decided to Facetime none other than ASAP Rocky, the well-known rapper, to get his on-screen response.

The sudden transformation of JiDion's hairline was undoubtedly a surprise to the artist, but he was unaware that it was not a surgical procedure but rather the use of a wig.

“Your s**t looking silky right now” - ASAP Rocky impressed with JiDion's new hairline

Jidion is recognized for his links with multiple rappers in the music industry, and ASAP Rocky happens to be one of them. In his most recent livestream titled IRL Hairline Surgery Stream!, he decided to play a joke on the rapper by pretending to fix his receding hairline.

(Timestamp: 04:20:02)

At the four-hour and twenty-minute mark of the stream, he opted to give ASAP Rocky a call to capture his response on camera. Seeing the new look, the rapper said:

"Yo bro, your sh*t looking silky right now bro. Bro, what happened, bro? They gave you a silky trim."

JiDion responded by stating:

"Bro, I figured out I gotta little bit emotions, I was like, 'You know what? I gotta get ready. I gotta get right'."

ASAP Rocky was not the only prominent figure he contacted during the stream. He also video-called Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane". Although she didn't show her face, she did catch hold of the prank and swiftly remarked that the hair was merely a prop (04:10:20):

"Did you get a haircut? It's fake, I know it's fake."

Here's what fans had to say about JiDion's prank

Fans joined in on the amusement, with many expressing excitement about the new appearance. Some even joked that it was an impressive comeback. Here are some of the notable reactions:

𝐬𝐞a✬ @destroynectar @DailyLoud this is better than the cavs 3-1 comeback @DailyLoud this is better than the cavs 3-1 comeback

ѕнα∂ყ™ 🥀 @9illeh @DailyLoud If you turn the volume up really loud & connect to a speaker you can almost hear what ASAP is saying @DailyLoud If you turn the volume up really loud & connect to a speaker you can almost hear what ASAP is saying

A$AP Hockey @TJohnsonhockey @DailyLoud This a dub for men. I’ll be doing the same thing when it’s time. @DailyLoud This a dub for men. I’ll be doing the same thing when it’s time.

Although Jidion's hairline surgery was just a prank, he now has the option to undergo a hair transplant since a portion of his head has been shaved off.

