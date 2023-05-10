“JJ will pick up something” - Sidemen member Zerkaa discusses KSI's post-boxing plans

During his latest Twitch stream, Sidemen member Josh "Zerkaa" shared his thoughts on what JJ "KSI" might do after retiring from boxing. KSI has repeatedly stated that his ultimate goal in the influencer boxing world is to go up against his long-time rival, Jake Paul. However, he has recently expressed interest in facing Tommy Fury.

According to Zerkaa, the 29-year-old is open to exploring different options after his boxing career is over. He suggested that the Englishman might focus on music or dedicate himself to creating content on YouTube.

Zerkaa said:

"JJ will pick up something"

"He's like a kid" - Zerkaa on KSI branching out after his boxing career

Fans who have followed KSI for a long time are aware that he is not one to shy away from trying new things. He has already explored various fields, including music and business, such as his collaboration with Logan Paul on Prime Hydration.

When asked about what the YouTube star could possibly do beyond fighting, Zerkaa said:

"'What do you think of Sidemen now that JJ has said he wants to go beyond Paul or Fury?' I don't know. I mean, you all know JJ. JJ will pick up something. He's like a kid, picks up something, enjoys it for a little bit of time, puts that down again."

He continued:

"So out of nowhere, he might have this fight (his next one vs Joe Fournier) and go, 'I don't want to box anymore,' and he'll go, 'I wanna do music again'."

Zerkaa also shed some light on the content creator's music venture:

"Don conquered all of music, started to get in the charts properly, has some sold out shows, doing festivals, that's what he said to music. Literally. Put it down. Said, 'Nah, I wanna go back to boxing.' So honestly he's unpredictable."

Here's what the fans said

Fans took to the replies section of the YouTube clip to share their thoughts. While some commented on the dedication it requires to pursue full-time music, others said they'd prefer KSI to come back to his main channel on YouTube. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans remark on JJ juggling many things at once (Image via ZerkaaShorts YouTube)

KSI is scheduled to face off against Joe Fournier in the MF & DAZN: X Series 007. The match is scheduled to be held on May 13, 2023, at Wembley Arena in London, England.

