John Cena is all set to join PGA Tour 2K23 roster 

2K Sports unveiled John as the next celebrity face to be introduced to PGA Tour 2K23. The Cenation Leader is set to arrive later next month and fans will be able to get their hands on the legendary WWE superstar through a free update.

Developed by HB Studios and published by 2K Sports, PGA Tour 2K23 is the fifth installment in the 2K series focusing on golf. The title has already seen celebrities from other sports like Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry. The game is currently available on Windows PC, Xbox Series One & X|S, and PlayStation 4 & 5.

#PGATOUR2K23 @PGATOUR2K

Did you see him? You'll soon be able to play as the one and only JOHNNNN CENAAAA in @JohnCena THE CHAMP IS HERE!Did you see him? You'll soon be able to play as the one and only JOHNNNN CENAAAA in #PGATOUR2K23 ! Coming April 7 THE CHAMP IS HERE! Did you see him? You'll soon be able to play as the one and only JOHNNNN CENAAAA in #PGATOUR2K23! Coming April 7 👋 @JohnCena https://t.co/60aukOmg2e

Read on to find out when John Cena will be made available in 2K Sports’ PGA Tour 2K23.

John Cena will debut in PGA Tour 2K23 in April

The 16-time WWE legend will be making his way into PGA Tour 2K23 as a playable character on April 7 as part of a free update. Regarding the same, the official press release from 2K Sports states:

"The man who will “Never Give Up” steps up to the tee box packing long-driving muscle, but how will he fare on the fairways and greens, where precision and skill outweigh power? Decked out in a familiar red, white and blue attire, Cena takes on an entirely new challenge amongst the top PGA TOUR players on several of the most challenging courses."

2K @2K You didn't see this coming, John Cena will be a playable golfer in #PGATOUR2K23 on April 7 You didn't see this coming, John Cena will be a playable golfer in #PGATOUR2K23 on April 7 💪 https://t.co/M6hTFWJlPt

John Cena is the cover star for the recently released WWE 2K23, which fared quite well among critics and fans alike. The man is also gearing up for a match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 on April 9 with the WWE United States Championship on the line.

As revealed by official sources, John Cena's in-game PGA Tour 2K23 stats are as follows:

Power - 100

Timing - 53

Swing Patch - 55

Transition - 95

Lie Range - 90

Putt Path - 56

Putt Weight - 87

The press release also states that content such as playable pro Nelly Korda, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pinehurst No. 2, Eastside Golf gear, Barstool Sports Fore Play Podcast playable golfers and more are slated to arrive in-game sometime in the near future.

Furthermore, the game will be free to play for those on Xbox from Thursday, April 6, at 9 am PST to Sunday, April 9, at 11 am PST. The same offer will be available for Steam users from Thursday, April 6, at 10 am PST to Monday, April 10, at 10 am PST.

Poll : 0 votes