John Cena should win the US Title at WrestleMania 39 and drop it to debuting WWE star one night later

WWE legend John Cena is set to return to the ring at WrestleMania 39 this Saturday as he will face Austin Theory for the United States Championship. With the match set to open Night One of the PLE, WWE could create one of the most exciting arcs in recent 'Mania history!

Cena, ever the busy man, may put Theory over clean before leaving Los Angeles as the sun sets on Saturday to resume his acting commitments. But what if the 16-time World Champion sticks around for both nights of WrestleMania 39? If so, he should win the US Title.

Fans will be ecstatic at the one-night comeback of John Cena's US Title Open Challenge. But who'd answer it? Many budding superstars would instantly be elevated by pinning the Hollywood star in Hollywood. But there's one name who could gain the most from it. A certain Switchblade who isn't even in WWE at the moment!

Jay White should debut on Night Two of WrestleMania 39 and pin Cena to become the new United States Champion. The former NJPW star is currently a free agent, with the rumor mill heavily linking him to the Stamford-based company. But why should White beat John Cena on his first night?

WWE is in the business of making megastars, and this would be one hell of a statement on multiple fronts. This instantly sets Jay White as a top-tier player and also gives out a positive sign to other wrestlers considering a move to the company.

What happens to Austin Theory in WWE if he loses to John Cena at WrestleMania 39?

Austin Theory would come out as the biggest loser in this scenario, with his United States Championship reign ending abruptly to transition the belt onto Jay White. But John Cena planted the seeds for this outcome, as he had already claimed that the 25-year-old star wouldn't gain anything if he won at WrestleMania 39.

Theory can use this to garner sympathy from WWE fans. He can make a drastic U-turn from his promo this week on RAW and realize how powerful fan support really is. As long as the audience gets on board with a potential babyface turn, Austin Theory will be just fine.

He could eventually chase Jay White for the US Title or seek redemption by winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match once again. Either way, Theory will remain a significant player whether or not John Cena puts him over at WrestleMania 39.

