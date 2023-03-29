Why did Austin Theory cut a promo in an empty arena ahead of WrestleMania 39? Real reason disclosed

Austin Theory has always had something to say about John Cena. In their first brief interaction, the current champion commented that the time for the 16-time world champion had long passed and that he was now the 'new star' of WWE.

John Cena returned to confront Theory a few weeks ago and issued a challenge for a matchup at WrestleMania 39. On Monday Night RAW, he took to an empty arena for his final promo before their first-ever match. Theory claimed by removing the audience that he isn't wrestling with anyone but himself and will strive to continue performing at the highest level, whether in front of a crowd or an empty stadium.

The current champion stated that even though the WWE Universe looks up to John Cena, Theory will be climbing that mountain and claiming the coveted spot.

"Well, it's simple because there's no difference in me being in the middle of this ring in an empty arena or me being in the middle of this ring in a sold-out SoFi Stadium. And you wanna know why? Because I don't do this for the WWE Universe, I don't do this for some kid growing up that wants to be the next Austin Theory, and I certainly don't do this to be the next John Cena. I do this for me. I do this because I had a purpose way before anybody had an opinion about me," said Theory in the empty arena. [0:48-1:24]

The 25-year-old has already proven his talent and wrestling skills after winning the United States Championship back in a triple-threat match against Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series WarGames.

This will be the first time the two will come face-to-face in the ring, but Theory doesn't seem fazed by the former champion's arsenal. It will be interesting to see where Austin Theory's storyline goes from here after the big weekend ahead.

Can Austin Theory pull the unthinkable at WrestleMania 39?

Due to his rise, Austin Theory has been compared many times to John Cena and has been constantly linked together given their similarities in star quality. It ended up being no surprise when Vince McMahon handpicked the then-24-year-old for a massive push to become the face of WWE.

It is common for stars to take after their idols, however, with Theory, he would rather defeat his idol. He secured his dream match against his childhood hero John Cena at WrestleMania 39 and is determined to come out on top. In the past, Cena has praised Theory, which leads fans to believe that a massive win is in store for the current champion.

At the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber press conference, Theory stressed that John Cena isn’t relevant compared to the current champion's success and that he wishes people would stop talking about the multi-time champion.

John Cena @JohnCena Austin Theory @_Theory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69 Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu… Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu…

Austin Theory and John Cena will be stepping into the squared circle against each other for the first time in a dream match this weekend. With the current US Champion’s confidence and determination, he might pull off the unthinkable, keeping true to his words and defeating the Cenation Leader at The Show of Shows.

