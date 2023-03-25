WWE has done the right thing by announcing a massive update for John Cena vs. Austin Theory, says veteran (Exclusive)

While the WrestleMania card will feature a number of massive matches, John Cena and Austin Theory have been tasked with kicking off the main card on night one. WWE made the announcement on SmackDown, and Dutch Mantell explained why it was the right call from the company on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk.

After months of obvious teasers, John Cena returned to WWE TV and accepted Austin Theory's challenge for a match on the Grandest Stage of Them All. As confirmed by WWE, both men will compete for the United States Championship and begin the in-ring proceedings on Saturday, April 1.

Dutch Mantell lauded WWE's decision to allow the superstars to open WrestleMania as he believed the US title match would get the fans warmed up for the rest of the evening. The wrestling veteran talked about the importance of the first match and how it was just as pivotal as the main event.

A "stinker" in the opener could negatively affect the remaining bouts, and Mantell felt that John Cena and Austin Theory would put on a solid match to set things up perfectly for the rest of the event.

"Great way to open that show. It's a great way because people will see Cena, and they are going to come up. Your first match is almost as important as your main event because your first match needs to get them in the mood. You put out a stinking first match; the second match has a hard time, then your third match," said the 73-year-old legend. "Then as it gets hotter going up in the heat-wise, you know, people are not used to screaming and yelling, but that first match needs to get them off their asses and get them into the flow. I think that's a great way to open the card." [30:00 - 31:00]

Austin Theory wants John Cena to "go back wearing a skirt and heels in Hollywood"

While the reigning United States Champion might idolize John Cena in real life, their kayfabe rivalry has visibly heated up since their face-off on RAW.

Austin Theory has continued to do his bit in building up towards his dream match and, during a recent chat with Sportskeeda, gave his honest take on the Cenation Leader being a part-timer.

The 25-year-old superstar called out Cena's alleged hypocrisy and demanded that the former WWE Champion return to Hollywood instead of wasting his time inside a wrestling ring.

"Somebody being a part-timer was an issue for John Cena, but now John Cena had to show up on RAW and say everything that he had to say because he's gotta go back to Hollywood and wear a skirt and his heels and get ready for his next scene, you know, so I get it, you've gotta say everything you can." [6:37 – 6:55]

