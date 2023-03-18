"He ends people's careers, man" – Austin Theory on dominant WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Austin Theory has offered his opinion on the upcoming match between Brock Lesnar and Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Lesnar usually outsizes his WWE opponents, but that will not be the case when he goes one-on-one with Omos for the first time. While The Beast Incarnate stands at six-foot-three and weighs roughly 266 pounds, his rival is billed at seven-foot-three and 416 pounds.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Theory explained how Omos can end careers due to his overwhelming size advantage:

"I think when we look at this match we have somebody like Brock Lesnar that literally destroys everybody that's in his path, and we've seen this continuously for years. But now we have a giant, but not just any giant, because we've seen a lot of giants in the WWE. But, man, look at the track record for Omos. He destroys people. He runs through people. He drops people. He ends people's careers, man." [4:06 – 4:35]

Watch the video above to hear Austin Theory's thoughts on several topics, including a recent picture of John Cena wearing a skirt and heels.

Austin Theory explains why Omos poses such a threat

The Nigerian Giant has shared the ring with a variety of WWE Superstars, including Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and Randy Orton. He has also recorded several victories over local independent talents.

Austin Theory added that Omos has no regard for his opponent, even someone as high-profile as Brock Lesnar:

"Like some of these guys they bring to have matches with him that are a hometown hero, that's these guys' last matches. We never see them again. This is a dude that is gonna go into WrestleMania, and I don't think it's on Omos' mind that he's facing Brock Lesnar. To Omos, this is just a dude. Brock Lesnar doesn't look Omos in the eyes. I don't know what man does." [4:35 – 5:03]

John Cena will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39. For his own sake, Theory hopes his match takes place before Lesnar and Omos collide in a blockbuster bout:

"And Brock Lesnar's Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar brings the fight. He brings the destruction. I just wanna see what's gonna happen because I don't know what's gonna happen. All I hope is that my match goes on before because I wanna at least have a ring, a stadium, to still perform in because those two might completely destroy it all." [5:05 – 5:24]

Austin Theory also spoke about his desire to face two legendary WWE Superstars one day.

Do you think Omos should beat Brock Lesnar? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE WrestleMania 39 on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 2nd & 3rd April at 5:30 am IST.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes