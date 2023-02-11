John Cena was spotted sporting an incredibly unique look while shooting for his upcoming movie, "Ricky Stanicky."

Cena has firmly established himself as a notable Hollywood star at this point. He is done being a regular WWE act for years at this point, and is quite active as an actor.

TMZ recently posted pictures on its official website showing John Cena wearing a short skirt and heels. The veteran is currently shooting "Ricky Stanicky" in Melbourne, Australia.

How did fans react to John Cena's unique attire?

Wrestling Twitter sent out a variety of reactions to Cena's attire for his role in his upcoming movie. Check out some of the reactions below:

Cena did incredibly well for himself during his WWE run and is regarded as one of the greatest superstars in the history of the company. He is a 16-time world champion and is tied with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Cena once opened up about his acting career and revealed an important piece of advice that he received from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson:

“He [Dwayne Johnson] is one of the reasons I have a life outside the WWE. He gave me some of the best advice. I remember I got an audition for a small part in a movie called Trainwreck… and I was very nervous… I was able to ask him, hey man, do you have any advice?’ He said, ‘They asked you there for a reason dude. Just be yourself.’ He, in that one sentence, allowed me to calm down. Allowed me to be myself.” (H/T The Sports Rush)

Cena has played a wide variety of roles in Hollywood movies over the years. His new look for his role in "Ricky Stanicky" has received mixed reactions on social media. His fans would love to see how it plays out on the big screen when the movie finally comes out.

