Full-time WWE star tells John Cena to go back to wearing a skirt and heels in Hollywood (Exclusive)

John Cena was recently pictured wearing a skirt and heels on the set of his upcoming film "Ricky Stanicky." With two weeks to go until WrestleMania 39, Cena's opponent Austin Theory has aimed a dig at the 16-time world champion's movie role.

Theory will go one-on-one with his childhood hero for the first time at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. On the March 6 episode of RAW, Cena initially rejected the United States Champion's WrestleMania challenge before finally agreeing to face him.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Theory mocked Cena while referencing his rival's past animosity with The Rock:

"Somebody being a part-timer was an issue for John Cena, but now John Cena had to show up on RAW and say everything that he had to say because he's gotta go back to Hollywood and wear a skirt and his heels and get ready for his next scene, you know, so I get it, you've gotta say everything you can." [6:37 – 6:55]

Many fans felt that Cena "destroyed" Theory on the microphone during their recent RAW interaction. The promo segment largely revolved around the wrestler-turned-actor telling Theory that nobody cares about him.

The 25-year-old plans to silence his doubters by defeating Cena at WWE's biggest event of the year:

"He probably thought really long and hard about what he was gonna say, but me? I show up on my show," Theory continued. "Whatever, man, and you can go back and check. I wasn't fazed, and at WrestleMania 39 the only person that's getting fazed is John Cena." [6:55 – 7:09]

Austin Theory on John Cena's lack of commitment to WWE

After performing as WWE's top full-time attraction for more than a decade, John Cena drastically reduced his in-ring schedule in 2015 to focus on acting. He now competes in a small number of matches per year.

Austin Theory believes Cena got "carried away" during their RAW promo in Boston, Massachusetts:

"You go out there with John Cena, somebody that's held the WWE down for 20 years. He doesn't hold it down anymore, though, because of me. But yeah, man, you get out there, he's in Boston, he's gonna get a little carried away. In that situation, he got a little carried away." [5:54 – 6:15]

With Cena no longer around on a regular basis, Theory views himself as WWE's most important full-time competitor:

"But the reason why I let all that happen is because he has to say everything he has to say because I'm the most important thing in the WWE. We all know that, with his schedule now, he's not fully committed to the WWE like I am, and that was something we heard a few years ago." [6:19 – 6:37]

Theory has held the United States Championship since November 2022. The title will be on the line when he faces Cena at WrestleMania 39.

