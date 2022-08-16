Former WWE head writer details real-life tension between The Rock and John Cena

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently discussed The Rock and John Cena's real-life rivalry during the early 2010s.

The Great One and Cena were embroiled in a heated on-screen rivalry between 2011 and 2013. Their feud resulted in the veterans locking horns on two separate occasions at WrestleMania 28 and 29. While The Rock reigned supreme in 2012, The Cenation Leader avenged his loss the following year.

Speaking on the Under the Ring podcast, Gewirtz shared that the high-profile rivalry was a box office hit both in real life and on paper. He also noted that although the two are friends now, that wasn't always the case.

"Obviously Rock vs. Cena, on paper that's box office, and in reality that's box office. But the fact of the matter is they weren't on the same page on the beginning, and it was real life animosity between them that obviously has since dissipated, and they're really good friends now." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

After a lengthy program on screen, it seems like the two have already squashed their differences in real life. Cena even recently revealed the life-changing advice he received from The Rock ahead of the former's movie audition.

Potential reason behind The Rock and John Cena's WWE backstage feud

On the same podcast, Gerwitz shared the potential reason behind the former world champions' real-life rivalry back in the day and how he tried to fix their relationship.

The former WWE personality added that their dislike for one another may have started when Cena said something about how The Great One loved the wrestling business but later left for Hollywood.

"I was literally in the middle of them in rooms, trying to be like 'You guys, if you just got to know each other you'd be such great friends (...) It started with an interview that John had done in the UK. Whatever the language that he used it rubbed Dwayne the wrong way."

Fortunately, the rivals have moved on from their differences and are both successful actors. Fans will have to wait and see if the veterans return to WWE in the near future.

