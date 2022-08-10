Multi-time WWE Champion details the life-changing advice The Rock gave to him

WWE icon John Cena recently revealed that The Rock was critical in the former's successful transition from wrestling to acting.

Cena was the face of WWE for more than a decade before venturing into Hollywood like many of the company's biggest stars in the past. Despite being a renowned TV personality, the 16-time world champion was seemingly nervous about his move into acting.

Speaking at Wales Comic Con, the 45-year-old star stated Dwayne Johnson's advice ahead of an audition helped settle his nerves.

"He [Dwayne] is one of the reasons I have a life outside the WWE. He gave me some of the best advice. I remember I got an audition for a small part in a movie called Trainwreck. There was a pretty thorough audition process, and I was very nervous. Because I’ve never been through that before," Cena noted.

He further detailed his conversation with The People's Champion:

“I was able to ask him [Dwayne Johnson], ‘Hey man, do you have any advice?’ He said, ‘They asked you there for a reason dude; just be yourself.’” He, in that one sentence, allowed me to calm down. Allowed me to be myself," Cena added. (H/T SEScoops)

Since transitioning into Hollywood, John Cena has gone on to star in various movies, most notably in 2021's The Suicide Squad, which saw him earn many plaudits for his role as the Peacemaker.

Is The Rock set to make his WWE return?

Even though The Great One has not wrestled a match since 2016, fans are still clamoring for the 8-time WWE Champion's in-ring return.

Meanwhile, the WWE Universe has also expressed their desire to see The Rock take on his cousin and current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE plans to have the stars lock horns at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

"It's the plan. It's 100% the plan for this year [WrestleMania 39]. But the idea is, it's the plan if he can do it. We're still months away, months and months away. So many opportunities and things like that may come up that are far more important than WrestleMania." (H/T WrestleTalk)

With Roman Reigns having declared himself The Tribal Chief, it will be interesting to see how The Great One will respond to his cousin's claims when they potentially come face-to-face in the future.

Who would come out with a win in a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

