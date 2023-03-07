Create

"My guy cooked him; RIP Theory. Lol." - WWE fans react to John Cena savagely roasting current champion on RAW

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 07, 2023 10:00 IST
WWE fans react to John Cena absolutely roasting current US Champion on RAW.
John Cena is set to return to action at WrestleMania 39

Wrestling fans recently reacted to multi-time world champion John Cena mocking United States Champion Austin Theory on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Theory came down to the ring on the latest episode of the red brand and stated that he had a "gift" for Cena and offered him a WrestleMania match for the United States Championship. However, the 16-time world champion roasted the 25-year-old by stating that he had only accomplished things in "theory" and that nobody cared about him.

😳😳😳😳😳😳😳@JohnCena absolutely ROASTED #USChampion @_Theory1 on #WWERaw! https://t.co/o3iYMLlrCo

Finally, John Cena asserted that the champion was full of himself and accepted his WrestleMania challenge because the fans wanted to see it.

In the aftermath of the verbal exchange between the two stars, the WWE Universe took to Twitter to share their responses to Cena's verbal beatdown of Theory on RAW.

Check out the reactions below:

Fans said Cena "cooked" Theory and showed him his place.

@WWE @JohnCena @_Theory1 My guy cooked him https://t.co/RFBNE3IWBV
@WWE @JohnCena @_Theory1 Cena just cooked him so hard bro https://t.co/tYZE7BVSo7

Another fan mocked Austin Theory and stated that he will "rest in peace" after the verbal assault.

@WWE @JohnCena @_Theory1 RIP Theory. Lol.

One WWE fan said The Leader of Cenation destroyed the current US Champion.

@WWE @JohnCena @_Theory1 Cena destroyed Theory that's for sure
@WWE @JohnCena @_Theory1 Theory ain't packing HUH!!??😭😭😭

A user also noted that The Cenation Leader slayed Austin Theory in his promo.

@WWE @JohnCena @_Theory1 Damn @JohnCena you killed the kid. https://t.co/lWl2N2FRau

One fan noted that the segment was "awesome."

@WWE @JohnCena @_Theory1 He destroyed Theory. That was awesome!!

It remains to be seen if John Cena will make a few more appearances before WrestleMania 39. With the battle between the two megastars heating up, Theory will be looking to avenge the verbal assault in the coming weeks.

What did you think of Cena and Theory's confrontation on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

