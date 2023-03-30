Triple H "confident" of signing top free agent to WWE - Reports

WWE head booker Triple H is always on the lookout to bolster the company’s roster. While he has brought back a lot of previously released superstars, he is not shy about bringing new names to the Stamford-based promotion. According to a new report, The Game is reportedly confident about signing Jay White.

Jay White formerly worked with NJPW. The 30-year-old departed the Japanese promotion earlier this year, after which there were reports of WWE being interested in signing him. Tony Khan has also shown interest in bringing in White to AEW.

A new report has shed further light on White's future. Speaking exclusively with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes noted that Triple H and Co. are confident of signing SwitchBlade as he has not yet appeared on AEW programming.

"I heard recently from a source that the longer that Jay White doesn't show up in Jacksonville, the more confident WWE is."

Triple H has made several changes to WWE programming

Triple H taking over the creative department of WWE came as a welcome surprise to fans as many were visibly unpleased with how things were moving under the older regime. Since taking charge, Hunter has made several alterations to the company's product, including bringing back multiple formerly released stars as well as making new signings.

The talents have also been given more freedom to express themselves on the microphone, as well as inside the squared circle. LA Knight recently noted that he has been given more liberty during promos during Hunter's reign.

"WWE is slightly more structured but at the same time, it's like I do have the freedom to again, where it's like, I know where I'm going, maybe there's a key point or two but otherwise, hey, we'll see what we get when I come back," he said.

This will be Triple H's first WrestleMania as the Head of Creative this year. The 14-time world champion is bound to pull out all the stops to make this year's event a memorable one. The show will be headlined by Roman Reigns, who will take on Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two.

WrestleMania 39 will also feature legends like Trish Stratus and Lita in action. The veterans will be teaming up with Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag match.

