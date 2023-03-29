40-year-old WWE Superstar claims to have some promo freedom under Triple H

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently claimed to have some freedom in curating his promos under Triple H's creative direction.

LA Knight made his name with IMPACT Wrestling and was soon picked up by WWE, where he made his NXT debut on February 14, 2021. The former IMPACT World Champion then moved to the main roster in January last year. Since then he has become a fan-favorite with his promos and charisma.

During a recent appearance on The Daily Show, LA Knight was asked about his process of cultivating a promo in the ring. Knight mentioned that he laid out the roadmap for his promo with a beginning and an end but improvised what he was going to say.

"One of the big things I can remember saying at least a good 60 to 70% of the time before I walked through the curtain is I don't know what I'm about to say when I go out there, but we're about to find out and it's because I have a roadmap. I know where I'm going. I know how I'm going to start, I know how I'm going to finish, but in the middle, we're going to weave a road and we're going to figure out where we go, and hopefully, it gets us where we need to go."

He added that WWE is slightly more "structured" with their promos, but he has the freedom to explore various avenues.

"Usually, it does. WWE is slightly more structured but at the same time, it's like I do have the freedom to again, where it's like, I know where I'm going, maybe there's a key point or two but otherwise, hey, we'll see what we get when I come back," he said. [24:24 - 25:07]

LA Knight is reportedly set for a big push under Triple H

LA Knight has lost a few key matches since his main roster debut, including a clash against Bray Wyatt at The Royal Rumble. However, there have been rumors circulating that he might receive a big push under Triple H.

According to Xero News, LA Knight is currently the number one choice internally to become Mr. Money In The Bank 2023.

"LA Knight is still the #1 choice internally for MITB this year. WWE feel his mic skills fits what the briefcase needs and he is a perfect choice for it. WWE are planning a successful cash in this year," reported Xero News.

Knight is currently scheduled to participate in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. It remains to be seen whether Triple H will book him on the WrestleMania 39 card.

