WWE 2K23 Stacked Like Cordwood achievement: How to hit Double Attitude Adjustment with John Cena?

The Cenation Leader is the face of this year's WWE 2K23, and fans are getting to experience notable losses from his two-decade-long career in the special 2K Showcase mode.

While John Cena has had many wrestling moves over the years, the Attitude Adjustment finisher remains his most iconic. A version of the Fireman's Carry power slam, he has used it in various ways to devastating results.

Who can forget Cena delivering one to the behemoth Great Khali from a crane? Or those that landed his opponents through tables and chairs? Or when he picked up both Big Show and Edge to try and perform the Double Attitude Adjustment at WrestleMania 25 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

How to deliver John Cena's Double Attitude Adjustment in WWE 2K23?

Performing the Double Attitude Adjustment in WWE 2K23 is not difficult. The only two requirements are that players controlling John Cena must be in a match with two opponents and have a Finisher move available to be performed.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to execute the move perfectly:

You must drag or Irish Whip your opponent into the same corner. To do this, first, grapple your opponent and then use the same button and the direction of the corner to Irish Whip them.

Once your opponents are stacked against each other in the corner, make your way to them.

With your Finisher move available, you will be prompted to use it near them. The button prompts are R2/RT and A/X. Press those to execute the Double Attitude Adjustment on the two opponents.

Once they successfully execute the move, players will also complete the following achievement:

Stacked Like Cordwood – Using John Cena, perform a one-on-two Attitude Adjustment Finisher (Play Mode vs. AI).

As mentioned above, WWE 2K23 pays homage to the incredible strength and determination that John Cena has shown in his career spanning 20 years. The developers have also added two unique forms that quickly became fan favorites once fans realized how to get them.

WWE 2K23 has a John Cena playable character that looks like a plastic action figure with an uncanny smile stuck to the glistening, shiny face. As one expects, the resulting figure is quite creepy to look at.

The game also features the Super Cena character, who cheekily plays on Cena's iconic catchphrase, "You Can't See Me." Apart from the clothes, the figure is completely invisible. Super Cena is also the most overpowered character in WWE 2K23, with an overall rating of a perfect 100.

