WWE 2K23 Cover: Has John Cena been a cover star before?

It was recently announced that John Cena is the cover star for WWE 2K23. Given his tenure and accomplishments in the company, it's no wonder why this wasn't the first time he was featured on the very front of the promotion's upcoming gaming title.

The Stamford-based promotion has been producing video games for a while now. Still, it is WWE SmackDown! vs. RAW and the 2K titles that most fans fondly remember. Legends like The Rock, Stone Cold, Rey Mysterio, and more have landed as the cover for the games throughout the years. Hence, it's no surprise that the 16-time world champion has returned this year.

WWE 2K23 is not the first time the Peacemaker star has been the cover star for a WWE game. His first cover was WWE Day of Reckoning 2 in 2005 alongside Triple H and Stacy Keibler. Cena also joined the covers for the SmackDown vs. RAW games in 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2011.

In 2011, John Cena also joined numerous stars like The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and more for the cover of WWE All Stars. However, he got his first solo cover in WWE 2K15.

For those interested, WWE 2K23 is now available for pre-order, allowing players to access the game three days before its official release on March 17. Fans can choose from four different editions of the game.

What did John Cena say after being revealed as the WWE 2K23 cover star?

The Cenation Leader is just one of the many wrestlers turned Hollywood actors. Despite this, he is still admired by a lot of wrestling fans and professionals. Although he is busy with other responsibilities as an actor, Cena still makes time to tend to his duties as a WWE Superstar every once in a while.

After John Cena's WWE 2K23 cover star announcement was shared, the Peacemaker actor didn't take long to express his gratitude and elaborated a little bit about the "career mode" available in the game.

"Honored to be on the cover of @WWE @WWEgames #WWE2K23 for the second time! The new game certainly brings a new meaning to “career mode.” Excited for every player to take this journey!"

It might be a while before fans see Cena again in the ring, especially in action. Still, it's good to know that he still hasn't lost his passion for the sport.

