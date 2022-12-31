Kevin Owens opens up on how John Cena treated him when he joined WWE

Kevin Owens recently spoke about how John Cena treated him when he joined WWE.

After competing for several years on the independent circuit, Owens signed with the Stamford-based company in 2014. About a year later, he made his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW, targeting John Cena. Over the next few years, the two shared the ring several times. Last Friday, the 16-time world champion returned to in-ring action after more than a year of absence to team up with Owens to defeat Sami Zain and Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

In a recent interview with WrestleRant, Owens spoke about working with his idols in the Stamford-based company, disclosing that 99% of them were "amazing," including John Cena.

"I've been very lucky and fortunate to be in the ring with people I looked up to as I was coming up. And 99% of them have been amazing and it's been so great to be around them and kind of getting to see that people I looked up to were, you know, as great as they seem to be on television and, you know, John's at the top of that list man," he said. [5:06 - 5:34]

The former Universal Champion also revealed how Cena treated him during his early days in the Stamford-based company.

"From the moment I showed up, he was all about trying to help me be the best performer I could be and as valuable to WWE as I could get. And now to get to team with him, you know, as he's, like I said his matches, let alone his appearances are few and far between but his matches are even more rare. I'm just, I'm, you know, very grateful to get to do all that," he added. [5:35 - 6:05]

Kevin Owens' son is a big fan of WWE legend John Cena

Kevin Owens looked up to John Cena as he pursued a career in professional wrestling. Meanwhile, his son, Owen, is also a fan of the Leader of the Cenation.

During his interview with WrestleRant, the former Universal Champion addressed his son's fascination with the 16-time world champion, stating that he has a "soft spot" for Cena.

"He likes wrestling, likes WWE, yeah, but he's not what I was at his age that's for sure. But he's always got a soft spot for John. They met several years ago and John did something really special for him. And, you know, when Owen was younger, John Cena was his favorite wrestler. In fact, I gotta say, John Cena was pretty much the only guy that he watched in WWE before I came to WWE. He didn't really care about anybody in WWE but John Cena," Owens said. [6:15- 6:43]

