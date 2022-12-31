Top WWE Superstar Kevin Owens signed a new contract with the company in December last year. However, he recently revealed that he was close to not staying with the Sports Entertainment superpower.

KO has been with World Wrestling Entertainment since 2015, and in that time, he has one multiple singles and tag championships, as well as the coveted Universal title, after he pinned Seth Rollins in 2016.

During a recent interview with WrestleRant, the Canadian star revealed that his future with the company this time last year was well and truly up in the air.

"Uh yeah, by Christmas time last year I knew I was sticking around. But before that, I really had no idea. I didn’t even know, honestly I didn’t even know at that time if I still wanted to be in the ring. You know, not because I didn’t enjoy being in the ring anymore but everything was kind of up in the air. Then I made the decision to stay in WWE and I’m certainly glad I made it because like I said, just the year I’ve experienced things that I couldn’t have imagined." (H/T SEScoops)

WWE undoubtedly repaid him for choosing to stay as this past April, he main evented night 1 of WrestleMania 38 against none other than 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Kevin Owens is ready to team with old WWE rival John Cena

Despite their heated matches in the past, it seems as though Owens is ready to forget the past as he gears up to team with the 16-time World Champion tonight on SmackDown.

Speaking to the New York Post, Kevin Owens spoke about his and John Cena's history ahead of their upcoming in-ring partnership.

“John and I kind of mended fences a long time ago,” Owens said. “We haven’t been on opposite sides of the ring for awhile. He’s been an incredible valuable person to talk to about WWE and wrestling in general for so long. Even when we were rivals, if you want to call it that, he was a great sounding board for ideas and anything I could do to get better as a performer. He was at the very top of the business for so long, I couldn’t have imagined not using that resource.” (H/T New York Post)

Owens and Cena will team up tonight on SmackDown as they take on the team of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in what is the biggest main event that the blue brand has seen for quite some time.

