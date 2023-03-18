WWE 2K23 guide: How to unlock Super Cena?

WWE 2K23, developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K, is finally here. The classic wrestling video game was released on March 16, 2023. The title boasts top-tier graphics and a long line of characters featuring old and new faces from the scene.

Of the most popular faces in the game, there is John Cena. He is also the wrestler featured on the cover of WWE 2K23. He is a 16-time World Champion and has risen to gargantuan levels of popularity that even those barely familiar with the sport know his name.

Super Cena is a form of John Cena that emerges in the most desperate moments of need. The name has a ring similar to the Super Saiyan transformation mode from the Dragon Ball series. Even in practice, it is quite the parallel, considering John Cena becomes near-invincible in this form.

#WWE2K23 @WWEgames

LOYALTY

RESPECT



Three things to help you dominate the ring today in HUSTLELOYALTYRESPECTThree things to help you dominate the ring today in #WWE2K23 and be #EvenStronger ! 🫡 @JohnCena HUSTLE ✅LOYALTY ✅RESPECT ✅Three things to help you dominate the ring today in #WWE2K23 and be #EvenStronger! 🫡 @JohnCena https://t.co/HeZGhl7OPf

For those wondering if they can play as Super Cena in WWE 2K23, the answer is yes. This article will describe how to activate him as a playable character in the brand-new fighting game.

Complete the "Didn't See That Coming" mission to unlock Super Cena in WWE 2K23

Although regular John Cena is no pushover in fights, Super Cena goes extra hard. He has an overall rating of 100, which is as high as ratings can go in this game. The closest wrestler to having such a high rating is Roman Reigns, who clocks in at 99.

To unlock Super Cena in the new wrestling-based video game, you have to go through the following steps:

Step 1: Select Showcase Mode from the main menu of the game.

Select Showcase Mode from the main menu of the game. Step 2: There are 14 chapters in the Showcase Mode, each with multiple objectives. You have to complete each before you can play as Super Cena.

There are 14 chapters in the Showcase Mode, each with multiple objectives. You have to complete each before you can play as Super Cena. Step 3: Completing all 14 chapters in the Showcase Mode will unlock a bonus chapter titled "Didn't See That Coming." As you can tell, this title is an homage to Cena's famous line, "You can't see me."

Completing all 14 chapters in the Showcase Mode will unlock a bonus chapter titled "Didn't See That Coming." As you can tell, this title is an homage to Cena's famous line, "You can't see me." Step 4: You have to play a match against Super Cena himself in this bonus chapter and defeat him in the fight. As soon as you pin him down, you will have access to play as the most overpowered character in WWE 2K23.

Super Cena was also available in previous editions of the game. He is the most powerful character in the game, and if you use the right attack combos, you can breeze through fights once you master him in WWE 2K23.

The game provides "a near flawless sports entertainment gaming experience" and is available to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PCs via Steam.

Poll : 0 votes