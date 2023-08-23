“Joke of a fighting game”: Guilty Gear Strive patch 1.29 draws community hate for “dissociating from its identity”

Guilty Gear Strive has been in deep water with its community base for some time now, and patch 1.29 seems to have further increased player frustrations with regard to the fighting game. There are many new mechanics expected with Johnny, and considering all the changes to Psych Burst, the title does seem like it’s straying from its core identity.

Guilty Gear Strive always had issues with balance, and developer Arc System Works has often struggled with its character patches. It is picks like Happy Chaos and Ramlethal who have enjoyed the highest win rates.

Community frustrations with Guilty Gear Strive’s balancing are not new, but with patch 1.29, many in the community believe that Arc Sys will never be able to cater to the game’s long-term competitive health.

With Blue Psych Burst covering the entire screen and with the introduction of Wind Assault and Deflect Shield, Guilty Gear Strive does indeed seem to be deviating from its core identity.

Guilty Gear Strive community unhappy with the game's current state

After the recent patch notes for 1.29 was announced, there were many in the Guilty Gear community who took to social media to share their disappointment with the update. One player wrote:

“Actual joke of a fighting game, the fact this game keeps dissociating from its identity with nothing to really show for in its place and keeps advocating for homogeneity makes the game hardly even worth calling GUILTY GEAR anymore.”

The Blue Burst changes are not the only thing that has frustrated community members. Players have voiced how disappointed they were with some of the other changes as well.

Fortunately, Guilty Gear Strive patch 1.29 did get some balance changes right this time around. Thus, the community seems pleased with some of the tweaks that have made their way to the game.

Johnny goes live in Guilty Gear Strive

Johnny is one of the most popular characters in the Guilty Gear franchise, and with patch 1.29, he will be available to those who have the season pass. It will be interesting to see how he plays out in both the professional scene and casual matchmaking.

However, many have predicted that Johnny will be high on the competitive tier list.