Jurgen Klopp allegedly found IShowSpeed's Manchester United contract after the FA Cup loss at Old Trafford

A picture of Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp allegedly holding the contract signed by YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" with Manchester United has been going viral on social media after it was shared by BBC Radio Manchester Reporter Gaz Drinkwater on X.

The picture portrays Liverpool's outgoing manager looking less than happy holding onto the piece of paper that was reportedly left on the conference table for Klopp to find right after his side lost 3-4 at Old Trafford. For those unaware, in a YouTube video posted on April 18, 2024, IShowSpeed met with Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada and seemingly signed a contract.

While it was clear that the streamer was joking about being part of the Premier League team, Drinkwater's post on X has garnered a lot of attention, getting almost a million views within a couple of hours.

"United left the fake ‘contract’ on the table": Reporter shares picture of Jurgen Klopp allegedly picking up IShowSpeed's Manchester United contract

Expand Tweet

Darren is one of the most popular streamers on YouTube and recently crossed the 24 million subscriber mark. In the video uploaded to his official channel on April 18, 2024, Omar Berrada, who joined Manchester United earlier this year, welcomed the streamer to Old Trafford and gave him a contract to sign in the conference room.

According to the picture shared by Gaz Drinkwater, it seems parts of the YouTube video titled I SIGNED TO MANCHESTER UNITED.. were shot last month before the FA Cup quarter-final clash between the Red Devils and The Reds on March 17.

Drinkwater, a BBC representative, replied to a clip from the video with a picture of Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp holding the alleged contract with the YouTuber, and captioned it:

"Another funny thing about this. United left the fake ‘contract’ on the table after. Guess who was the next person sat there"

Notwithstanding the insinuation that IShowSpeed's contract with Manchester United is fake, the picture has gone viral on social media with much speculation about when the supposed video was shot about the streamer signing the contract. If the piece of paper in Klopp's hands is the contract, it was signed before the FA Cup matchup on March 17.

However, in the video posted by IShowSpeed on YouTube, there is a part where the streamer is handed a special Manchester United jersey with the number 24 to commemorate the content creator crossing the 24-million subscriber mark on April 15. This might indicate parts of the video were shot weeks apart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback