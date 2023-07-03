"Just to protect money" - FaZe Rain "leaks" FaZe Clan would prioritize Grace Van Dien over prominent members like Jev and Adapt

On July 2, 2023, Nordan Shat, popularly known as "FaZe Rain," took to Instagram to "leak" some information related to FaZe Clan. In a series of Stories, Nordan claimed that the professional esports organization met with an unnamed personality who expressed a desire to join FaZe Clan. According to Nordan, the individual asked the organization if Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien could remain a member.

FaZe Rain claimed that the individual cited United Talent Agency (UTA) saying that if the FaZe Clan drops Grace Van Dien, they would lose sponsorships from McDonald's and Porsche:

"Bored, so feel like leaking info I was already going to leak later. We had a call with someone new trying to get involved with FaZe. They asked us all about, 'Can Grace stay in FaZe?' Obviously, unanimous decision, saying no. They said, UTA says if we drop her, FaZe loses McDonald's and I think Porsche because of how much she's being pushed by UTA."

Continuing further, FaZe Rain claimed that the organization would rather prioritize Grace Van Dien over prominent members like Jev and Adapt to "protect money":

"They would have let Jev and Adapt leave FaZe before Grace, just to protect money. Stop think any of this s**t as genuine or real. None of it is."

"This all happened because the FaZe brotherhood died" - FaZe Rain once again goes off on FaZe Clan in a series of Instagram Stories

In the second Instagram Story, FaZe Rain suggested that the current state of FaZe Clan was a result of the "dying brotherhood." He seemingly blamed the corporate side of the organization, writing:

"Regardless though. This all happened because the FaZe brotherhood died. Whether it was the result of corporate taking advantage of us and little by little, tuning us against each other or not. You think anyone is actually friends like that in FaZe, like it used to be? You think there are group chats? No more hang to or talks."

DramaAlert @DramaAlert FaZe Rain shared that FaZe Clan would rather let Jev and Adapt leave the clan before Grace Van Dien in order to protect money #DramaAlert FaZe Rain shared that FaZe Clan would rather let Jev and Adapt leave the clan before Grace Van Dien in order to protect money #DramaAlert https://t.co/Gm1xK0xPHV

FaZe Rain went on to say that members "chose money and opportunity" over one another:

"If we still maintained a brotherhood over the years, this wouldn't have happened. People chose money/opportunity over each other, and that's why this happened. Why would I even want to be somewhere, where no one thinks like me? Or will fight for what's right, like, for me? What's the point?"

The Canadian concluded by claiming that he has made no money from the Los Angeles-based organization:

"I've come this far, making $0 from FaZe. I've never needed FaZe. Why am I still fighting?"

Netizens react to FaZe Rain's recent "leaks"

Drama Alert's tweet featuring the FaZe Clan co-founder's "leaks" have attracted quite a lot of traction. Here's what netizens had to say:

Avery Duncan @TheRealAvery94 @DramaAlert This just in, in order for an entertainment company to profit, it must look to its sponsors wants and needs @DramaAlert This just in, in order for an entertainment company to profit, it must look to its sponsors wants and needs 😱

JAKE @jakethedegen @DramaAlert Punching the air at this point @DramaAlert Punching the air at this point

Dan Swinhoe @Swinhoe749 @DramaAlert He needs to leave Jev out of his issues, he’s done nothing wrong and doesn’t deserve to get dragged into this pettiness, protect the GOAT at all costs @DramaAlert He needs to leave Jev out of his issues, he’s done nothing wrong and doesn’t deserve to get dragged into this pettiness, protect the GOAT at all costs😔

Nordan has been embroiled in a major feud with FaZe Clan ever since he revealed that the latter planned to sign Grace Van Dien. Eventually, the two internet stars clashed and called each other out several times.

Poll : 0 votes