FaZe Rain goes off at Asmongold after latter criticized him during his massive feud with Grace Van Dien, reveals Twitter DMs

Nordan Shat, better known as "FaZe Rain," has taken to YouTube to respond to Twitch star Zack "Asmongold's" recent criticism of him. For context, Asmongold referred to FaZe Rain and FaZe Clan as "f**k ups" for signing Grace Van Dien as "damage control." He went on to say that the YouTuber won't be able to last five minutes in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lobby:

"You want to talk about being logical, who put the pill in your f**king mouth What a f**king p**sy!" That's only one thing. I don't know if FaZe Rain would be able to last five minutes in a Modern Warfare 2 lobby after this. What a p**sy a*s b**ch! Oh, my god, it's pathetic!"

FaZe Rain responded by saying he never intended to be mean to the Stranger Things star. He then called Asmongold a "d**k rider" and revealed his Twitter conversation with him.

The Canadian remarked:

"All these streamers that'd be d**k riding, like Asmongold. They'd be saying s**t online, but they'd be like, 'You're 100% right about what you're talking about.' Like, they agree with what I'm saying, but they didn't even see the clip. Asmongold didn't even see the f**king full clip!"

DramaAlert @DramaAlert FaZe Rain slams Asmongold in new video where he shares his DMs with Grace Van Dien. #DramaAlert FaZe Rain slams Asmongold in new video where he shares his DMs with Grace Van Dien. #DramaAlert https://t.co/6dsWbhUGmt

The FaZe Clan - Grace Van Dien drama continues as FaZe Rain responds to criticisms from popular streamers

The discussion began at the nine-minute mark of FaZe Rain's recent video titled, Exposing EVERYTHING with FaZe Grace, in which he showcased a series of private Discord conversations he had with Grace Van Dien. The 27-year-old stated that he was attempting to "send love" to the actress and had no intention of sending hatred her way:

"And then, I said, 'Let me know, I'll call you can Uber.' Uber Black, by the way. $63.99, not that $13.49 option. Just saying. And then we start talking about dogs. Right? That's why I showed you guys we talked about dogs. I got excited like, 'Oh, my god! What breed?' I was trying to send her love. You guys saw the text, I showed you guys in the beginning, that what my plan for the video was. It was just to send her love. It was never to send her hate. It was never meant to be mean."

He then mentioned Asmongold's opinions on the situation, saying that while the Twitch star publicly criticized him, he agreed with him on Twitter DMs:

"He (Asmongold) was telling me in the DMs. He's explaining his point, and he agrees with me with what I'm saying. But he just thinks the way that I acted towards Grace. Like, it wasn't chill. But he didn't even see the full clip!"

Timestamp: 09:40

FaZe Rain suggested that the co-founder of One True King (OTK) only saw the segment in which he became "frustrated":

"You just saw the end where I got frustrated because I'm like, 'Why are we still talking about this? I thought you understand. Why are you randomly trying to pin it like I'm a sexist all of a sudden when I thought you understand you were trying to move forward? You're trying to move backwards!' So, I got frustrated, like 'All right. Let me show you how annoyingly I got butthurt over things you said.'"

He went on to say that he was acting and trolling Grace Van Dien during the heated moment of their viral interaction:

"I was acting, obviously. So that's why I said I'm an actor, because I was, like, trolling. I was like, 'Oh, how dare you!' Like, come on! I don't even act like that. Like, I was trolling! But, people obviously don't get. It's people that have never seen me before. People think I'm some sort of, like, a b**ch about it."

Fans react to FaZe Rain's response

Drama Alert's post featuring FaZe Rain's response has attracted quite a lot of attention on Twitter. Here's what netizens had to say:

Nicolas @NicolasJGrima @DramaAlert Was honestly waiting for him to mention the juicer afterwards @xQc @DramaAlert Was honestly waiting for him to mention the juicer afterwards @xQc

Eldar @Jerry__Booy @DramaAlert Ohhh he went full Tin Foil Hat @DramaAlert Ohhh he went full Tin Foil Hat

On June 1, 2023, the online community noticed that Grace Van Dien had removed FaZe from her Twitter bio. This led many fans to speculate that she had left the professional esports organization due to her feud with FaZe Rain.

Poll : 0 votes