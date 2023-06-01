"What a f**king p**sy!" - Asmongold calls FaZe Rain and FaZe Clan "f**k ups" amidst their ongoing drama with Grace Van Dien

Popular Twitch personality Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on the latest developments in Nordan "FaZe Rain" and Grace Van Dien's ongoing drama. For context, the Stranger Things actress threatened to leave the organization if Nordan released the video of their heated exchange. The YouTuber ultimately chose to upload the video, to which the Clan responded by stating their support for Grace Van Dien:

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan FaZe is no stranger to contrasting viewpoints and passionate opinions on the future of the brand. Recruitment has always drawn that out. But make no mistake, the mistreatment of our newest member is in no way OK. Grace joined in hopes to bring her voice to FaZe & we stand by her. FaZe is no stranger to contrasting viewpoints and passionate opinions on the future of the brand. Recruitment has always drawn that out. But make no mistake, the mistreatment of our newest member is in no way OK. Grace joined in hopes to bring her voice to FaZe & we stand by her.

Asmongold did not hold back on his sentiments and slammed FaZe Rain and FaZe Clan by calling them "f**k ups." He went on to say that the organization seemingly hired Grace Van Dien to act as damage control. He added:

"Crying about, 'Oh, it hurt my feelings! Oh, they almost took my son away!' B**ch, you almost took your mom's son away from yourself! You want to talk about being logical, who put the pill in your f**king mouth What a f**king p**sy!"

He continued:

"That's only one thing. I don't know if FaZe Rain would be able to last five minutes in a Modern Warfare 2 lobby after this. What a p**sy a*s b**ch! Oh, my god, it's pathethic!"

Asmongold says Grace Van Dien "made a mistake" by signing with FaZe Clan

At the 15-minute mark of his broadcast, Asmongold watched the trending video shared by FaZe Rain, which featured his heated interaction with Grace Van Dien amidst their ongoing feud. After suggesting that "most people" on Twitter were on Nordan's side, the Twitch streamer remarked:

"The reason why they are on his side is because she is a woman. That's the reason why. And I can understand, like, the OGs in FaZe Clan - like, I'm going to just keep it real. I understand why they're pissed off that she's in FaZe. I'm going to keep it even more real. She shouldn't f**king be in FaZe! She should've never been in FaZe!"

According to the co-founder of the One True King (OTK), FaZe Clan signed Grace Van Dien to play damage control:

"They hired her and gave her a bunch of f**king money to act like a broom, to clean up all these c*ack heads, and they are f**king... they're f**k ups! The FaZe Clan has had f**k-ups for 10 years! And they hired her to play damage control for a bunch of f**king c*ack heads!"

Asmongold believed that the Stranger Things star "made a mistake" by joining the Los Angeles-based organization:

"She made a mistake! She should have never f**king been in there! She should've seen that. She should've gotten the f**k out! And, that's a fact."

