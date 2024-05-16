Kai Cenat celebrates too early during his Elden Ring marathon after not realizing Malenia has a second phase

Kai Cenat began fighting Malenia four days into his Elden Ring marathon. At the 119-hour and 57-minute mark of his playthrough, the Twitch star celebrated after whittling down the boss' health bar to zero. However, he soon realized that the fight had a second phase that was set to start after a brief cutscene.

For those unaware, Malenia Blade of Miquella is widely considered one of the most difficult bosses in Elden Ring, so much so that Cenat depicted himself having nightmares about fighting her in the trailer he released before the marathon.

The streamer was over the moon after finishing the first phase of the fight, thinking he had defeated Malenia. He got up from his chair to cuss at the boss:

"Easy ni**a! What the f*ck are these ni**as talking about, b*tch! F*ck. Sit down! You're my b*tch! I do this sh*t ni**a! Let's go ni**a. Get down pu**y a** b*tch."

Timestamp 23:46:45

Only after the cutscene progressed did Cenat realize that he had not won the fight and that he still had to contend with phase two, which is arguably even more difficult than the first.

"Why do I keep forgetting": Kai Cenat after seeing Malenia go into her second stage

Many people in Kai Cenat's chat knew the second phase was coming, having played Elden Ring before, and spammed "bro didn't know" as the cutscene showed the boss in her final form.

Cenat almost started crying when he realized he still had to fight Malenia. As if on cue, the Twitch star died the moment the game resumed, and it was clear that after almost 120 hours of streaming, he was feeling the marathon's effects.

As the game loaded him back in, Cenat said:

"Why do I keep forgetting there is a phase two, I thought I already fried her sh*t! Oh my gosh, f*ck I don't know bro. Did we get all the golden seeds, yeah? Oh my god."

Cenat was seemingly too stunned to do anything for some time and just sat there contemplating his next move while his in-game character rested at the Haligtree Roots site of grace. His audience was quite supportive, and after some encouragement, he resumed his fight.

At the time of writing, a couple of hours have passed, and Kai Cenat is still trying to beat Malenia. In related news, the streamer spent about five hours defeating the first optional boss in Elden Ring - the Tree Sentinel, which spawns at the beginning in Limgrave.