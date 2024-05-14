Kai Cenat breaks glass in his room while raging after narrowly dying to Elden Ring boss

At the 73-hour mark in his Elden Ring marathon, Kai Cenat lost his composure and threw gadgets and controllers after narrowly losing to overworld boss Draconic Tree Sentinel, breaking some glass off-camera. Kai has struggled with bosses before, taking about five hours to beat the first optional Tree Sentinel boss.

However, it seems that the Twitch star could not deal with the frustration after three days, and silently raged by breaking things after repeatedly dying to a specific boss. What's more, Kai Cenat did not speak to his viewers at all, deciding to just take a break and walk away from the stream after the "You Died" prompt appeared after his death.

Watch: Kai Cenat succumbs to rage three days into his Elden Ring marathon after dying to Draconic Tree Sentinel

Elden Ring is not known for being easy considering it is supposed to be a spiritual successor to FromSoftware's Souls-like genre. Fans will attest to how hard bosses are the highlight of the open-world game, and the Draconic Tree Sentinel is supposed to be one of them.

Unlike its brother, the Tree Sentinel overworld boss at the start of Limgrave, the Draconic variant guards one of two entrances to Leyndell, and therefore is not very optional. Unless players choose to fight Fia's Champions, defeating it is the only way to progress in the game.

Kai Cenat took five hours to defeat the optional boss, and the Draconic Tree Sentinel is progressively more dangerous than that. Granted the streamer was not that experienced at the start, but streaming Elden Ring for three days straight has seemingly taken its toll on him as well.

40:26:8

Furthermore, Kai Cenat's frustrations were quite warranted considering the boss was close to death when his character unfortunately perished after being knocked off his feat by one of its attacks. The streamer then throws a couple of things from his desk, before walking out of the room without saying a word.

Kai's Elden Ring marathon has been one of the most popular streams on the platform since he started it on May 10. For someone who has not played any other FromSoftware titles, he has been making good progress. However, he still has some of the hardest bosses in the game ahead of him and will probably require a few more days to kill the Elden Beast.