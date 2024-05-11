"You'll never see this in your life" - xQc flexes his Elden Ring trophy after Kai Cenat struggled to defeat Tree Sentinel

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" is not one to shy away from flexing his valuables. He did just this when he reacted to fellow streamer Kai Cenat's recent Elden Ring venture. Cenat previously announced that he would be doing at least an 85-hour stream in an attempt to finish the game in one go. However, much to his shock, he struggled to defeat the very first optional boss fight - Tree Sentinel.

xQc reacted to Cenat's attempt to complete Elden Ring by flexing one of the collectable items that he received from the game's developer back in 2022. He said:

"You'll never see this in your life."

"I'm one of the chosen ones" - xQc shows off his Elden Ring trophy from Twitch Rivals event

Having once been a professional gamer, xQc is no stranger to competing in Twitch and gaming events. He even clinched an Elden Ring trophy after taking part in a Twitch Rivals event in June 2022.

On May 11, 2024, the streamer watched Kai Cenat struggle in his Elden Ring playthrough. Cenat was sweating hard to get past the first boss fight in the game.

Reacting to this, xQc quipped:

"Look chat, you'll never see this in your life. Look! Look! Chat, I am having some chills right now, I am having some chills and it's hard to hold back, chat 'cause I might be getting hard right now."

(Timestamp: 00:18:46)

He then highlighted that he was among the only content creators to have an actual developer-made Elden Ring trophy:

"An Elden Ring trophy from the devs (developers) themselves is something that the West has never gone to put their hands on ever. Ever. This is something that us, the Western world, can only dream of and I'm one of the chosen ones that has it."

He also spoke about the time he attempted to complete the game, stating:

"First to beat Elden Ring Worldwide easy. Real gigachad build. Only strength. Zero intel, zero faith. Only full muscle build with two swords."

