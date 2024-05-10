Kai Cenat transforms his room into a fantasy lair for Elden Ring stream

Kai Cenat's much-awaited Elden Ring stream marathon is here and the Twitch streamer's room setup has gone viral over social media. Before hopping onto the game, Kai showed off his cosplay for the marathon and viewers were not disappointed.

The Twitch streamer's room was completely transformed with fantasy-themed props including dragons and what looked suspiciously like the Iron Throne from the Game of Thrones series. Naturally, viewers were quite excited with numerous clips of the room garnering a lot of attention on websites such as X and TikTok.

Kai's fantasy room setup for Elden Ring stream (Image via Kai Cenat/Twitch)

Watch: Kai Cenat shows off his insane setup for the Elden Ring marathon on Twitch

Timestamp 0:08:20

For those who are not up to speed, Kai Cenat announced a marathon stream starting on May 10 where he will be playing Elden Ring till he finishes the game. While many viewers have noted that it will be quite a challenge for the AMP member to pull it off in one sitting, the streamer has been preparing and even released a proper trailer for the event.

Considering that FromSoftware's masterpiece is considered Souls-like by many despite it being an open-world game, completing the game in one go will be a tall task. Especially considering Kai is not known for playing similar games on his streams.

While he may lack the experience, the amount of prep that went into the trailer and getting his room to look like a fantasy lair does make it look like he means business. That said, his fellow AMP member Duke Dennis took almost two years to complete Elden Ring since he started playing.

While Kai Cenat is famous for his Just Chatting streams, he has streamed a fair amount of games. He also overhauled his whole room with a medieval Japanese theme for the Ghost of Tsushima playthrough. It looks like he is continuing the tradition of cosplaying as the game character as well as transforming his streaming setup for the video game he plays.

According to howlongtobeat.com, Elden Ring's main story can take up to 60-100 depending on the proficiency of the gamer. Suffice it to say that Kai will be spending a couple of days at least streaming the game for the marathon.