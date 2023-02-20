Kai Cenat goes off on Twitch after getting warned about reacting to content featuring people banned from the platform

Streamer of the Year Kai Cenat criticized Twitch in no uncertain terms during a recent stream after he received a warning for reacting to videos featuring people banned from the platform, such as IShowSpeed.

The Amazon-owned streaming platform is known for strictly enforcing this rule of not allowing streamers to show any content that is directly associated with a creator suspended by Twitch. The fact that Kai even got a warning before getting a ban has surprised many on Reddit.

"Trying to silence that person": Kai Cenat feels not being able to react to banned people on Twitch is too extreme

Over the years, many prominent streamers and creators have been banned by and from Twitch. This list includes people who have remained quite popular outside the platform, such as DrDisRespect, IShowSpeed, Destiny, and others. As per the site's Terms of Service, showing content associated with such creators may trigger a ban.

As the third most subscribed Twitch channel of all time, Kai Cenat is hugely popular on the platform, boasting tens of thousands of regular concurrent viewers. On his most recent stream during the Mafiathon, he reacted to a video featuring IShowSpeed and Drake, after which he received a warning about showing banned creators on stream.

However, Kai Cenat was not at all happy with the warning that he and YourRageGaming got for reacting to content:

"Rage got a warning from it, right? Oh my gosh, yup. I got a warning, bro. I've got a warning, I've got a warning, like, deada*s. Like, you can't even react? Like, bro, what does it... bro, if you make it like that, then it's like, what the f*ck!"

Timestamp 20:00:18

He went on a small rant against the policy:

"Think about it. Okay, they are out of your platform. Okay, they aren't allowed. But you cannot react to a ni**a? Come on bro, I don't like that. I don't like that, bro. Like, that sh*t is like what the f*ck!"

The AMP creator went as far as to compare not allowing content featuring banned people on the platform to silencing them:

"Not being able to react to a banned person, you're just trying to silence that person. Crazy. Like, that's an extreme amount. Like, an extreme amount."

Reddit reacts to the clip

The fact that Kai Cenat got a warning for streaming content featuring a banned person did not exactly go down well with some Redditors on r/LivestreamFail, who pointed out that smaller streamers who do the same, even if unintentionally, get banned by Twitch without receiving a warning.

One Redditor pointed out how Mizkif was banned for doing something similar in the past, probably referring to Twitch suspending his channel after the streamer watched a video by the banned creator Gross Gore.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes