Kai Cenat London meet and greet canceled following sexual assault controversy

Twitch streamer and AMP member Kai Cenat took to his socials to inform that his upcoming Hyde Park fan meet-up has been canceled following his involvement in the sexual assault scandal.

For context, Jovi Pena, a TikToker, revealed that she was a victim of r*pe during Kai’s New Year party. After the perpetrator was tracked down online and identified by Jovi, she declared that she had received no substantial assistance from Kai.

The Twitch streamer has since shared a live stream addressing the situation, claiming that his team is working with the victim to provide any necessary information.

Before the controversy, Kai Cenat, presently in London, had planned a meet and greet with fans in Hyde Park. Due to the allegations, he announced that the event had been canceled. He wrote:

"I know a lot of you guys were excited for this, I’ll see y’all soon"

Kai Cenat announces cancellation of fan meet up, streaming community reacts

Kai Cenat’s visit to the UK quickly turned sour after Jovi Pena accused the streamer of trying to protect the perpetrator by withholding information.

In his explanatory stream, Kai Cenat stated that he had not been actively responding because of the advice given to him by his legal team. He also announced that he has been in constant touch with Jovi’s entourage to resolve the situation.

He also assured that he would cancel any plans he has made concerning his streaming career, such as a planned subathon next month. Adding to the list of canceled events, Kai declared that his Hyde Park meet and greet, which was supposed to take place later today, has been annulled due to the ongoing controversy.

Readers should also note that Kai has already filmed an unreleased video with the UK YouTube group Sidemen; however, considering that the s*xual assault scandal is already among the most criticized topics, they may postpone uploading the video.

While his meet-and-greet announcement was initially met with many welcoming comments, his involvement in the scandal meant that the streaming community expressed their reservations about the creator. His latest announcement garnered a host of reactions. Here are some of the relevant ones:

bella 🦋 @queenbellaxoxo @KaiCenat it’s because ppl r going to record him n ask about the situation @KaiCenat it’s because ppl r going to record him n ask about the situation

𝑱𝑴𝒂̈𝒓✞💪🏾 @JaredAndrewMar1 @KaiCenat Of course since Kais super well known and is connected to the person who did something bad he’s just going to take the heat on the internet like he’s the one who did it it’s so stupid🤦🏾‍♂️ @KaiCenat Of course since Kais super well known and is connected to the person who did something bad he’s just going to take the heat on the internet like he’s the one who did it it’s so stupid🤦🏾‍♂️

⍣ @priinnyvrt @KaiCenat kai, my best advice to you is to hand your friend over to the police and apologize to that innocent beautiful girl especially when you assured her she’ll be safe under “your care” and also try to stay off social media for a while as well. @KaiCenat kai, my best advice to you is to hand your friend over to the police and apologize to that innocent beautiful girl especially when you assured her she’ll be safe under “your care” and also try to stay off social media for a while as well.

Mamba 〽️🦋 @imbranzo @KaiCenat Do what ya gotta do bro 🤞🏾 watch the company you keep going forward @KaiCenat Do what ya gotta do bro 🤞🏾 watch the company you keep going forward

☃️ @knickskaiszn @KaiCenat No way man. I booked a flight yesterday from Turkey to be here man. I been watching for years. Very disappointing @KaiCenat No way man. I booked a flight yesterday from Turkey to be here man. I been watching for years. Very disappointing

5 @5justlivinlife @KaiCenat If Logan Paul can recover so can u bro stay up! @KaiCenat If Logan Paul can recover so can u bro stay up!

With Kai Cenat being among the largest streamers within the streaming community, a lot of eyeballs have been glued to his channel, and social media accounts for possible updates.

