xQc urges fans not to vilify Kai Cenat for not revealing alleged perpetrator’s name

Earlier today, Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" opened up on the Kai Cenat controversy. For those out of the loop, Jovi Pena, a TikToker, accused one of Kai's friends of r*pe at the streamer's New Year party on January 1, 2023.

The victim posted a series of tweets providing details of the gruesome incident, where she stated that Kai refused to identify the accused or provide any detailed information that would help her find the person in question. Eventually, she found the perpetrator herself and discovered that he'd been acquainted with Kai since 2019.

Addressing the recent criticism of the AMP member, xQc suggested that Kai shouldn't be expected to immediately provide the legal names of any person shown to him "on the fly."

xQc defends Kai Cenat from criticism, and believes that he shouldn't be condemned

Felix, who has been close friends with Kai Cenat since last year, took to his stream to speak about the s*xual *ssault allegations and the subsequent statements made against Kai for not helping the victim Jovi Pena. Addressing Kai's apparent passivity, the streamer sarcastically remarked:

"Oh, of course. When somebody asks you who that is, you have to contact the government to know his full legal name, maiden name, social security number, license plate. No, you don't. Like, what the f**k? Like, what is wrong with you guys? Like, who does that sh*t?"

(Timestamp: 04:40:25)

Further supporting his statement, xQc continued:

"If somebody shows you a picture of somebody on the fly and says, 'Yo, dude... who is that?' and you don't know who it is, you go, 'Oh dude, I'm gonna ask him about his full legal name.' I don't think... like, what are you guys even talking about? You guys have been living in an alternate world."

In the same livestream, the Canadian streamer compared Kai's present situation to that of Mizkif's recent controversy. Upon being asked why he doesn't have "the same energy" when speaking about Kai, xQc responded by stating:

"When, even her, okay, admits that what she accused him of initially looked like that at the time and could be not true. Do you understand or not? Do you guys understand how that works?"

Fans share their reaction to xQc's opinion in a recent livestream

The streaming community, LSF in particular, shared a host of reactions to Felix's defense of Kai Cenat. Despite the former's efforts, several fans on the Reddit post were not ready to accept Kai's explanation. Here are some of the relevant comments regarding the controversy:

In the same thread, a few Redditors sided with Felix:

For those wondering about a follow-up to Jovi's allegations, Kai Cenat has already posted a response on his Twitch channel. According to the streamer, he didn't knowingly withhold any information, but instead acted as his legal team's counsel asked him to.

He did, however, declare that his team has been in touch with Jovi's team to ensure that there's complete transparency going forward.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes