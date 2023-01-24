Kai Cenat passes out on live stream after eating 100mg of edibles

After trying some edibles while live streaming, popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat had a rather eventful stream earlier today. By the end of the live broadcast, the AMP member was visibly intoxicated and fell unconscious for a brief period due to the subsequent effects.

For those wondering, while taking drugs and other substances is prohibited by Twitch, consumption of marijuana is legal, depending on the region or country that the concerned streamer is broadcasting from. In Atlanta, Kai Cenat's current residence, a diminutive amount of cannabis is allowed for medical purposes.

Nonetheless, the streamer's gradual depletion of sense caused a lot of reactions in the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Kai Cenat "passes out" during live stream, streaming community reacts

Kai Cenat is no stranger to creating amusing situations for himself. In his latest stream, uploaded today (January 24), the streamer passed out after being under the influence of cannabis-based food products.

At the start of the stream, he said:

"Shall we talk about our options and you guys choose. First option we got 'nerd ropes.' This is 'delta 9.' I don't know what it means. Then we got chocolate bars. Now I'm f**king scared of this sh*t. I'm literally scared."

(Timestamp: 00:15:53)

The AMP member continued:

"This (nerd ropes) has 100 mg. Which I will not be taking, I'm not doing that. This (chocolate bar) one is 300 mg. Okay, this is crazy. Then we got the brownies. These are homemade brownies. 100 per."

The array of products did not end there:

"Then, it says homemade truffles right here. Now, somebody told me that these is the sh*ts."

After a brief search on Google and consultation with his friends about the safe amount of consumption, he consumed (01:36:00) one truffle ball, a small piece of the chocolate bar, and the candy rope. The results were naturally comical.

Despite its effects not kicking in for around an hour, Kai passed out while playing Gang Beasts with his friends.

How the community reacted to the moment

Reacting to the stream, fans shared their comments. As stated earlier, the video found its way into the popular LSF subreddit, which, at the time of writing, had many comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

This is not the first time Kai Cenat has been in the news this week. His collaboration with the Sidemen was released on Sunday, which garnered a lot of welcoming comments from the streaming community.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes