"This video is popping off" - KSI and online community react as Kai Cenat collaboration turns out to be a hit

The much-awaited collaboration between Kai Cenat, a popular Twitch streamer, and The Sidemen, a UK YouTube group, has finally been publicized, and the reactions have been largely positive.

Fellow YouTuber JJ "KSI" took to his socials to share the video analytics of the upload. At the time of writing, the video has already garnered over 4.5 million views and has quickly risen on YouTube's trending list.

This is the first time Kai has traveled to the UK. He has also filmed a podcast with the Sidemen. The Sidecast episode can be found on the group's official Side+ website.

ksi @KSI This video is popping off. Kai absolutely smashed it. Sooo funny man This video is popping off. Kai absolutely smashed it. Sooo funny man https://t.co/KnRYMlE24L

Kai Cenat's 20 Women v 1 Sidemen video lauded by fans

Kai Cenat made his first appearance on the Sidemen channel. He was part of their 20 Women v 1 Sidemen series. For those unfamiliar with the concept, the video pairs one creator with a woman for 20 short dates. Prior to Kai, the series featured the likes of KSI himself, Logan Paul, Jidon "JiDion," and Harry "WroteToShaw."

Reacting to the video, KSI and the online community shared their thoughts. Here are some of the relevant reactions shared under the post:

A verified fan account on IShowSpeed chimed in with a suggestion for the next 20 20 Women v 1 Sidemen:

Another user had similar ideas regarding a possible IShowSpeed and Sidemen collab:

KIERAN @kyranvfx @KSI speed 20 vs 1 would pop off @KSI speed 20 vs 1 would pop off

Yung Filly, a YouTuber and presenter who previously participated in the series, stated:

Fans expressed their appreciation for the video. One user wrote:

bethan ♡ @sidemenslife @KSI definitely one of the best by far ! it was hilarious @KSI definitely one of the best by far ! it was hilarious

There were, however, some critical comments. One user pointed out the recent sexual assault controversy involving Kai Cenat. For those out of the loop, Jovi Pena, a TikToker, accused Kai of not aiding her with proper information to protect his supposed friend, who happened to be the alleged perpetrator.

Since then, Kai has taken to his Twitch stream to share his thoughts on the victim, stating that he and his team have already gotten in touch with Jovi regarding the matter.

In light of the controversy, one user remarked:

MC @UtdMicah @KSI Surprised yous let this go out after all the allegations, Sidemen PR and all that @KSI Surprised yous let this go out after all the allegations, Sidemen PR and all that

This is the eighth part of the 20 Women v 1 Sidemen series. Some fans appeared to demand fresher content:

ÆDro1d @AsHDro1d @KSI I can't be the only person who doesn't like this video concept? 🤷 I feel like the whole ear piece remote pranking gimmick was worn out by Noel Edmunds and TV goofs years ago @KSI I can't be the only person who doesn't like this video concept? 🤷 I feel like the whole ear piece remote pranking gimmick was worn out by Noel Edmunds and TV goofs years ago

Here are some other reactions:

Waris Dawood @Warisdauud

The dude's nuts

Hes soo good and his presence of mind is what made the video great @Sidemen Possibly or definitely?The dude's nutsHes soo good and his presence of mind is what made the video great @Sidemen Possibly or definitely?The dude's nutsHes soo good and his presence of mind is what made the video great

Before visiting the UK, Kai had teased that his YouTube group AMP could collaborate with the Sidemen. It remains to be seen if Kai and his friends will join hands with the UK stars to create further content.

