Kai Cenat receives text from Post Malone, says musician wants to play games together

Popular Twitch star Kai Cenat has a history of collaborating with famous individuals, particularly rappers (such as Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, and NLE Choppa). During his most recent stream, he received a message from well-known rapper, singer, and songwriter Post Malone. Naturally, the streamer was thrilled and reacted excitedly to the news.

During the stream, Kai shared that he had received a message from the rapper in which Post Malone not only wished him good luck but also proposed the idea of potentially playing games together.

Content warning: Sudden loud noise

"Keep crushing it" - Kai Cenat reads out Post Malone's message

Kai Cenat may add another achievement to his already illustrious career. While rappers collaborating with streamers is not a new trend — the most notable example being Drake and Ninja — a potential collaboration between Kai and Post Malone could undoubtedly garner significant attention and break records.

Reacting to the message, Kai exclaimed:

"Post Malone just text me! Post Malone! Post Malone! What the f**k! (x5), wait, hold on. What the f**k! Post Malone?!"

Even though Kai did not share his screen to display the message, he did read out what Post Malone sent him. He noted:

"'Keep crushing it. Let me know when you wanna play some games or just cause some troubles.' What the, bro, what? What the f**k! Yeah bro. Yo, what do I say? Bro, Post Malone!"

(Timestamp: 01:29:40)

It is worth mentioning that despite being a mainstream musician, Post Malone is no stranger to Twitch. He has a Twitch channel with over 880K followers and has played games with notable gamers such as Timmy "iiTzTimmy" (eSports Player).

Here's what the fans had to say

Fans were stoked to see the clip of Kai's reaction. The video was shared by a verified fan channel of Kai Cenat on Twitter, which garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the top ones:

His Twitch chat went wild as well. Here's how the fans reacted:

Twitch chat reacts to Post Malone's message to Kai (Image via Kai Cenat Twitch)

Post Malone has previously shown interest in collaborating with other popular streamers. In July 2022, during the musician's charity stream, he expressed a desire to play games with Felix "xQc," another well-known streamer.

