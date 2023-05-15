Kai Cenat roasts Corn's recent boxing match, calls him "f**king ugly"

During a livestream on May 15, 2023, Twitch star Kai Cenat reacted to the recent influencer boxing match, Misfits x DAZN Series 007. After watching KSI controversial overhand hit, which knocked out Joe Fournier in the second round, the streamer reacted to the Corn vs Unbaer match. While watching the bout, Cenat did not hold back and went off on Corn.

After seeing the latter respond to Unbaer's jabs, the Streamer of the Year remarked:

"They actually got tight! (The streamer bursts out laughing) Yes, he got mad as f**k! He got mad as f**k. I'm not going to lie. Yo, look at this n****! Yo, Corn is so f**king ugly. Yo, Corn (is) actually ugly as f**k. Oh, my f**king gosh! Yo, what the f**k."

"Are these n***** fighting in slow motion?" - Kai Cenat in stitches while reacting to Corn vs Unbaer boxing match

Kai Cenat started watching the aforementioned boxing match at the 45-minute mark of his livestream earlier today. The content creator was surprised at first when he saw how Corn dodged Unbaer's attacks. A few moments later, he shared his experience being in the boxing ring and said:

"Bro, I'm not going to lie. That boxing s**t is... bro, chat, I'm not going to lie, bro. Like, respect to all boxers, my n****. Bro, we've boxed for AMP videos. This s**t is the most tiring s**t in the world! Bro, I just want to see how training goes, though."

During the second round, both boxers seemed to have gotten tired and lacked stamina. Seeing this, the New Yorker claimed they were boxing in "slow motion":

"Bro, are these n****; bro, are these n***** fighting in slow motion, my n****? What the f**k?!"

Timestamp: 00:48:55

It was at this point that Kai Cenat saw Corn responding to Unbaer's hooks and burst out laughing. He started roasting the Twitter influencer by calling him ugly. He then wondered if Corn was being coached by his father:

"Yeah, they're tired! They're actually tired. Oh, my gosh! Oh, wait. Hold on. Corn, you have your pops as your coach? Who the f**k... Corn, who's that n****? Corn, who the f**k is that n**** right there? Who's that n**** right there? That n**** is in some jeans! Some motherf**king Clarks!"

Fans react to the streamer's roast

DramaAlert's tweet featuring the streamer's clip attracted a handful of reactions. Here's what the online community had to say:

Kai Cenat is a 21-year-old internet personality who has gone on to become one of the most prominent streamers on Twitch. He currently boasts 5,140,198 followers and averages over 55k viewers per stream.

