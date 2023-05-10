"Stop lying" - Kai Cenat's reaction to Kim Petras leaves the online community divided

During a livestream on May 7, 2023, Twitch superstar Kai Cenat reacted to Kim Petras and Nicky Minaj's recently released music video, Alone. While watching the three-minute feature, Cenat's attention was drawn to viewers who made comments about Petras' gender. For context, Petras is a German musician who became the first transgender woman to receive a Grammy award.

Reacting to a Twitch chatter's messages, Kai Cenat said:

"'That is a man.' 'That's a guy.' Stop lying. You're lying. Bro, why do I always get caught like this, bro?! This s**t is getting too hard! Bro, this s**t is... I'm fighting for my f**king life! Bro, this s**t is so hard, bro! I can't, bro! Like, I can't, bro! Like, bro, what the f**k?! Like, I just can't tell... like, bro! Well, that's cap, bruh!"

DramaAlert @DramaAlert



Now as a result some are trying to ‘trick’ him. Kai Cenat’s reaction to Kim Petras being transgender has upset some in the transgender community. #DramaAlert Now as a result some are trying to ‘trick’ him. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Kai Cenat’s reaction to Kim Petras being transgender has upset some in the transgender community. #DramaAlertNow as a result some are trying to ‘trick’ him. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kYQyd5zOBJ

Kai Cenat watched the aforementioned music video at the 01:15-hour mark of his broadcast. After sharing his initial thoughts by saying that "s**t was getting too hard," the content creator began searching for Kim Petras on Google. He remarked:

"German songwriter. Oh! She's from Germany! Yes, bro! She's good. Bro, what?! 'Kim Petras becomes first trans singer to have a number one song on the Billboard Hot 100.' Oh, s**t! (The streamer starts laughing) Yo! I can't. Like, this s**t. Yo! This song is fire as f**k, though!"

The Streamer of the Year's reaction has gained quite a lot of traction on Twitter, with some community members calling him out:

Bardi Clan @Mit65140Donique Kai Cenat was mad wrong for calling Kim Petras a man and the barbs are disgusting for agreeing with him. Well I’m not surprised. Kai Cenat was mad wrong for calling Kim Petras a man and the barbs are disgusting for agreeing with him. Well I’m not surprised. https://t.co/GWkP3XWUY1

Others suggested that Kai Cenat was not being transphobic since he was reading comments posted by Twitch chatters:

ˢᴸᴱᴱᶻᴱ𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘫 @sleezeSTAN

of



Despite a edited video going around saying he’s transphobic , he actually was reading some comments and reacting to finding out Kim is trans. As you can tell he was shocked because HE COULDNT TELL THE FULL VIDEOof @KaiCenat reacting to @NICKIMINAJ @kimpetras song.Despite a edited video going around saying he’s transphobic , he actually was reading some comments and reacting to finding out Kim is trans. As you can tell he was shocked because HE COULDNT TELL THE FULL VIDEOof @KaiCenat reacting to @NICKIMINAJ & @kimpetras song.Despite a edited video going around saying he’s transphobic , he actually was reading some comments and reacting to finding out Kim is trans. As you can tell he was shocked because HE COULDNT TELL https://t.co/CmQQbenF1j

According to Twitter user @Kaya_Nicole_02, the 21-year-old's reaction was "very weird and over-the-top":

"This still (is) a very weird and over-the-top reaction. Instead of just passing it by, man made a huge deal out of it. He's not a bad person but you can see how it can be interpreted that way by the community, right?"

Kaya @Kaya_Nicole_02 @terratakes @sleezeSTAN @KaiCenat @NICKIMINAJ @kimpetras This still a very weird and over the top reaction. Instead of just passing it by man made a huge deal out of it. He's not a bad person but you can see how it can be interpreted that way by the community right? @terratakes @sleezeSTAN @KaiCenat @NICKIMINAJ @kimpetras This still a very weird and over the top reaction. Instead of just passing it by man made a huge deal out of it. He's not a bad person but you can see how it can be interpreted that way by the community right?

Some of the more relevant comments were along these lines:

K @NickiOverTime @sleezeSTAN @KaiCenat @NICKIMINAJ @kimpetras As a former twitch streamer, your chat is majority of what your saying/discussing on stream. Kai was reading his chat as he always do and came across the comment and say it multiple times. I don’t see it as transphobic but if you do then that’s just how u see it. But transphobic… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @sleezeSTAN @KaiCenat @NICKIMINAJ @kimpetras As a former twitch streamer, your chat is majority of what your saying/discussing on stream. Kai was reading his chat as he always do and came across the comment and say it multiple times. I don’t see it as transphobic but if you do then that’s just how u see it. But transphobic… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

cosy🪼 @wholuvscosmic @sleezeSTAN @KaiCenat @NICKIMINAJ

I just wish he would stop the whole overreacting and yelling thing it just doesn’t seem genuine have zero issues with him just wish he wouldn’t do that all the time cause it just seems like he’s faking his… @kimpetras I don’t think he’s transphobic in any sort of way or hates the lgbtqI just wish he would stop the whole overreacting and yelling thing it just doesn’t seem genuine have zero issues with him just wish he wouldn’t do that all the time cause it just seems like he’s faking his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @sleezeSTAN @KaiCenat @NICKIMINAJ @kimpetras I don’t think he’s transphobic in any sort of way or hates the lgbtqI just wish he would stop the whole overreacting and yelling thing it just doesn’t seem genuine have zero issues with him just wish he wouldn’t do that all the time cause it just seems like he’s faking his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

MAD? HURT? ™ @cardisbirkin Nicki DM’d Kai Cenat to be on his stream right after he called Kim Petras “a man” Nicki DM’d Kai Cenat to be on his stream right after he called Kim Petras “a man” 💀 https://t.co/JImNzkmMzU

SUNNY @SUNNYSPEAKING @perfumesonika @KaiCenat @kimpetras So he read a comment calling her a man… then proceeded to act embarrassed… @perfumesonika @KaiCenat @kimpetras So he read a comment calling her a man… then proceeded to act embarrassed…

This is not the first time Kai Cenat made headlines for contentious reasons. Last year (on November 7, 2022), he collaborated with controversial content creator Adin Ross for an e-dating show, during which both seemingly made remarks about a transgender person due to their stature and deep voice. As a result, the streamers were accused of being transphobic.

