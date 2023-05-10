"Stop lying" - Kai Cenat's reaction to Kim Petras leaves the online community divided

During a livestream on May 7, 2023, Twitch superstar Kai Cenat reacted to Kim Petras and Nicky Minaj's recently released music video, Alone. While watching the three-minute feature, Cenat's attention was drawn to viewers who made comments about Petras' gender. For context, Petras is a German musician who became the first transgender woman to receive a Grammy award.
Reacting to a Twitch chatter's messages, Kai Cenat said:
"'That is a man.' 'That's a guy.' Stop lying. You're lying. Bro, why do I always get caught like this, bro?! This s**t is getting too hard! Bro, this s**t is... I'm fighting for my f**king life! Bro, this s**t is so hard, bro! I can't, bro! Like, I can't, bro! Like, bro, what the f**k?! Like, I just can't tell... like, bro! Well, that's cap, bruh!"
"Very weird and over the top" - Twitter community responds to Kai Cenat's reaction to Kim Petras
Kai Cenat watched the aforementioned music video at the 01:15-hour mark of his broadcast. After sharing his initial thoughts by saying that "s**t was getting too hard," the content creator began searching for Kim Petras on Google. He remarked:
"German songwriter. Oh! She's from Germany! Yes, bro! She's good. Bro, what?! 'Kim Petras becomes first trans singer to have a number one song on the Billboard Hot 100.' Oh, s**t! (The streamer starts laughing) Yo! I can't. Like, this s**t. Yo! This song is fire as f**k, though!"
Timestamp: 01:15:10
The Streamer of the Year's reaction has gained quite a lot of traction on Twitter, with some community members calling him out:
Others suggested that Kai Cenat was not being transphobic since he was reading comments posted by Twitch chatters:
According to Twitter user @Kaya_Nicole_02, the 21-year-old's reaction was "very weird and over-the-top":
"This still (is) a very weird and over-the-top reaction. Instead of just passing it by, man made a huge deal out of it. He's not a bad person but you can see how it can be interpreted that way by the community, right?"
Some of the more relevant comments were along these lines:
This is not the first time Kai Cenat made headlines for contentious reasons. Last year (on November 7, 2022), he collaborated with controversial content creator Adin Ross for an e-dating show, during which both seemingly made remarks about a transgender person due to their stature and deep voice. As a result, the streamers were accused of being transphobic.