“I will forever cherish it”: Karthik Varma talks about representing India at 2022 Asian Games

For the first time, the Asian Games will feature medal events for the world of gaming and esports, including Hearthstone. India will have a pair of players who will participate in Hearthstone. Sportskeeda’s Jason Parker had a chance to speak to Karthik Varma, one of the representatives for the country, about taking part in the Hearthstone competition.

The two talked about representing India in a gaming medal event, favorite decks/archetypes, and what the future holds for Karthik when it comes to Hearthstone beyond this event.

Karthik Varma talks about representing his country at 2022 Asian Games

Esports Federation of India @esfindia Asian Games 2022: National Esports Championship 2022 conclude to give us the top esports athletes and teams in FIFA 2022, DOTA 2, Hearthstone, and more via @indiatodaygaming indiatodaygaming.com/story/asian-ga… Asian Games 2022: National Esports Championship 2022 conclude to give us the top esports athletes and teams in FIFA 2022, DOTA 2, Hearthstone, and more via @indiatodaygaming indiatodaygaming.com/story/asian-ga…

Q. How does it feel to know you will represent your nation in the first medaled gaming events at the Asian Games in Hearthstone?

Karthik: The moment I realized I would be representing India as part of the Hearthstone contingent for the Asian Games still feels like a dream. I could say it's a moment of immense gratitude and pride for me, and I will forever cherish it.

Q. What inspired you to try and take part in the Asian Games?

Karthik: I have been playing Hearthstone for a long time and felt like I would have a good shot this time. The Asian Games is a prestigious event, and every opportunity for me to represent my country is precious, and I didn't want to lose it.

Q. How long have you been playing Hearthstone?

Karthik: I have been playing Hearthstone for the last seven years.

Q. Do you have any competitive experience that will serve you well in this upcoming competition?

Karthik: I have participated in competitive Hearthstone games multiple times and been a semifinalist in South Asian regional qualifiers for the World Electronic Sports Games (WESG 2018). Those experiences helped me maintain my composure and state of mind in Asian qualifiers. So I would assume they serve a similar purpose in the upcoming competition

Q. Without sharing too much about your strategies, do you have favorite classes or deck archetypes that you feel confident using?

Resiliencesports @Resilience_esp The ESFI has named a 18-member Esports team for the Asian Games 2022

FIFA22: Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka

Street Fighter V: Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas

Hearthstone: Shikhar Choudhary and Karthik Varma

League of Legends: Team Temple of Kings

DOTA 2: Team Whoops The ESFI has named a 18-member Esports team for the Asian Games 2022FIFA22: Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh TikkaStreet Fighter V: Mayank Prajapati and Ayan BiswasHearthstone: Shikhar Choudhary and Karthik VarmaLeague of Legends: Team Temple of Kings DOTA 2: Team Whoops https://t.co/0uQPelvpbJ

I have always gravitated towards control archetypes as there are a lot of variables you need to take into account. I would say my favorite classes are Warrior and Priest.

Q. What sort of preparation work have you been doing to prepare for the Asian Games?

Karthik: I have been practicing a lot with fellow competitors from India and the in-game ranked mode. Hearthstone also has a lot of competitive events going on all year long, like the Master Tour Qualifiers, etc. So I have been participating in them as well for further practice.

Q. Do you have any weaknesses in your game that you've been improving on to get ready?

Karthik: "Trading vs going face" is a perennial dilemma in Hearthstone and requires a lot of planning and calculation to get it right. I need to improve in this area and have been practicing aggro matchups where this is key.

Q. This appearance at the Asian Games could increase awareness of your name on social media. Have you considered using it to take a swing at livestreaming?

Karthik: Being a full-time employee, I don't have much time to step into the livestreaming arena. So, most probably, I will not be considering that.

Q. If this goes well, do you think you would participate in other medaled events for Hearthstone in the future?

Karthik: I will participate in most tournaments in the future.

Q. Are there other games you would feel confident competing in should the opportunity arise?

Karthik: I play chess, but I don't think I am confident enough to start competing.

Q. Do you keep up with other competitive Hearthstone players/streamers? Do any of them inspire your strategy and gameplay?

Karthik: I keep up with both Indian and international Hearthstone players. Tirth Mehta, who won bronze in the 2018 Asian Games, has a unique perspective on playing Hearthstone and approach towards winning or losing in-game. I take a lot of inspiration from him.

Q. How was the competition in the ESFI's National Esports Championships?

Karthik: The competition was intense, but my preparation came in handy at the correct time.

Q. Are you excited to play alongside Shikhar Choudhary, who you competed against in the NESC?

Karthik: Shikhar Choudhary, who secured the first spot, truly exhibited phenomenal skills and played really well. I am excited to play alongside him and be a strong team representing our country.

The 2022 Asian Games will occur between September 10 and September 25 and feature various competitive video games, including Hearthstone.

