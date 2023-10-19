Keyd Stars vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Dota 2's biggest tournament of the year, The International 2023, is taking place in Seattle, Washington, USA. The group stage kick-started with 20 teams, where we saw four getting eliminated and the rest getting sorted into the Upper and Lower Brackets after a sequence of Bo3 matches. The third Lower Bracket Round 1 will see Keyd Stars locking horns with BetBoom Team.

The losing team of this matchup will get eliminated from TI12, while the winning team will advance to Lower Bracket Round 2. Scroll ahead to learn more about the match between Keyd Stars and BetBoom.

Keyd Stars vs BetBoom Team TI 12 Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1 overview and predictions

Keyd Stars is one of the two South American teams that entered TI12 through the South American open qualifiers. They had a rough start at TI, narrowly avoiding elimination after drawing against PSG Quest, Tundra, and TSM.

Additionally, they were wiped clean in the group stage Bo2 match against Talon. In the deciding final Bo3 series, Keyd Stars were relegated to the Lower Bracket after losing to LGD Gaming.

BetBoom had a great TI12 group stage run as they went on to win against Azure Ray, Shopify Rebellion, and Thunder Awaken. However, they lost the Bo2 series against Team Liquid.

After securing a safe spot in the group, they were pitted against 9Pandas in the bracket-deciding Bo3 match. They won a game and lost the next two against their CIS rivals and dropped to the Lower Bracket.

Who will advance to the next round?

That said, Betboom have a high chance of defeating Keyd Stars as they delivered consistent gameplay throughout the group stage. Keyd Stars, on the other hand, barely escaped elimination, lacked teamwork, and usually got outdrafted.

Betboom's GPK and Nightfall have an explosive partnership with their heroes and can carry the team to Lower Bracket Round 2. Additionally, TorontoTokyo's valuable experience and drafting style can help BetBoom defeat the Brazilian team, as he was one of the members of Team Spirit that won the T10.

The winning team of this Lower Bracket matchup will lock horns with the losing team of the second Upper Bracket Quarterfinals(Team Liquid or Talon Esports).

Head-to-head and previous results

This is the first time both Keyd Stars and BetBoom Team will face each other. Keyd Stars is a Tier 2 team with appearances in multiple Tier 2 and 3 tournaments, whereas the latter is a Tier 1 team with constant appearances in Tier 1 tournaments.

TI12 Rosters

The following are the active rosters of Keyd Stars and BetBoom Team in Dota 2 The International 2023:

Keyd Stars:

Costabile

4nalog

fcr

Kingrd

KJ (Captain)

BetBoom Team:

Nightfall

gpk~

Pure~

Save-

TORONTOTOKYO

Keyd Stars vs BetBoom Team TI 12 Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1 livestream details

You can watch the Lower Bracket Round 1 series between Keyd Stars and BetBoom via the official Dota 2 TI channels on YouTube and Twitch. The match will start on October 22 at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ and 5 pm GMT.

