"Kick Rivals?": Kick co-founder Trainwreckstv invites laid-off Twitch staff to work under him

Kick co-founder Tyler "Trainwreckstv" took to X to respond to a former Twitch employee who was affected by the recent layoffs at the company. Tyler asked if the employee would be willing to develop a Kick Rivals tournament, as the latter stated his experience building the Twitch Rivals program for the purple platform.

For context, Twitch Rivals is a competitive esports tournament that exclusively features Twitch streamers along with former pro players. Seemingly, Trainwreckstv is interested in utilizing the ex-Twitch employee's years of knowledge to further the competitive edge for Kick against the Amazon-owned platform.

In his response to the ex-employee's post, Tyler stated:

"Kick Rivals?"

In the original post on X, a former Twitch employee, with the username @CloudFuel, stated that he had nearly made it to eight years before being laid off from the company. CloudFuel is one of the nearly five hundred employees who were affected by layoffs, which was announced in a blog post by Twitch CEO Dan Clancy on January 10, 2024.

In the blog post, he directly addressed the community and the affected employees. He stated that the organization is "meaningfully larger than it needs to be." The number of employees laid off across Twitch forms 35% of the company workforce. This consequently led to mixed reactions from the streaming community.

Kick has consistently showcased its competitive spirit against Twitch. A recent statement by co-founder Bijan Tehrani involved the claim that Kick would "eventually" be able to buy out Twitch following the layoffs at the purple platform.