"Kick soft": Fans react after controversial Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds gets banned after hunting a crocodile on stream

Kick recently banned controversial streamer Natalie Reynolds for three days after a clip of her killing an alligator in a live broadcast started circulating on social media. The content creator has been in trouble before, having been arrested after a prank about kidnapping children set off law enforcement, who detained her and her crew on camera a few weeks ago.

Since then, Reynolds has been criticized for other actions, more recently for posting pictures of herself hunting wild animals on her social media accounts. She seems to have gone out to catch a crocodile while streaming the experience.

Fans reacted to the news in several ways after she posted about it on X. One of them chided Kick, calling the streaming platform "soft":

Trigger Warning: Animal Slaughter

X users react as Natalie Reynolds reveals she has been banned by Kick for three days

Much like Twitch, Kick does not publicly reveal reasons for banning its content creators. The relatively new streaming platform has had a lot of controversy surrounding moderation, and co-founder Ed Craven has gone on record about making things better and safer for viewers.

A year has passed since its launch, and the Stake-backed website has upped its moderation a lot, having banned several streamers on TOS violations at a much faster rate.

An example is Natalie Reynolds getting banned hours after a clip of her hunting a crocodile went viral. If fans try to access her channel right now, they will encounter a standard "404 page not found" error.

The streamer has come out and confirmed that she has been banned from Kick for three days in a post on X.

This is not the first time that Reynolds has caused controversy, as another clip of her killing a pig went viral on social media, with many calling her out for killing the animal. A fellow streamer reacted to the clip and claimed that it made him want to punch her.

Regardless, here are some of the reactions from X users after Reynolds got banned on Kick:

Natalie Reynolds has been embroiled in a lot of Kick-related controversy lately. Last year, she made quite a stir after claiming that popular streamer N3on's manager was stealing from him, leading to much online drama.