Kick streamer Burger Planet gets into a massive fist-fight with content creator after latter allegedly "harassed" him

Twitch livestreamer Josh McCutchen, who goes by the online alias Burger Planet, found himself in a highly charged situation when he engaged in a physical altercation with another streamer, Salmon Andy. This incident occurred after Josh accused the other streamer of harassment, and it all transpired during "GaryDavid's" IRL live stream on Kick.

For context, while Burger Planet and GaryDavid were strolling along the sidewalk, the former decided to take a brief break at a street intersection. At this point, another bearded individual, Salmon Andy, who was also livestreaming, encountered them.

They had previously crossed paths, and Josh had explicitly asked him not to follow them, yet Andy was once again present in the vicinity. This led to a heated argument, ultimately resulting in both of them coming to blows.

Why did Burger Planet and Salmon Andy fight?

Kikc streams are often rife with drama, and this occasion was no exception. Both streamers, Burger Planet and Salmon Andy, found themselves in a contentious situation, even resorting to a physical fight.

The altercation roughly started around three hours and 20 minutes into GaryDavid's stream. Seeing Salmon Andy approach, an agitated Josh said:

"How many f**king times do I gotta tell you to get the f**k outta here!"

Salmon Andy remained steadfast in his decision not to leave, intensifying the tension further. He said:

"I'm going nowhere Burger!"

Josh continued:

"You got a problem? Get the f**k outta here. I'm putting you on blast and telling you leave the f**k outta here."

He added:

"You cannot harass people when they ask you to stop. You need to leave, that's the law. You're not a f**king law student, you didn't even go to college."

Shortly afterwards, the duo began grappling on the sidewalk, and the commotion even resulted in one of the tripods breaking. The skirmish was not over until GaryDavid stepped in to separate them.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, garnering a few comments. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Interestingly, this isn't Salmon Andy's first appearance in the news. In September 2020, the content creator made headlines when he filmed himself defecating on the driveway of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence.