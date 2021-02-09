"Kiss Confirmed" Multiplayer mode is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this Valentine's Day

Treyarch recently announced the "Kiss Confirmed" multiplayer mode, which will be available from February 11th for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

New "Kiss Confirmed" mode coming to Black Ops Cold War Feb 11 - 18. It replaces the dog tags in Kill Confirmed with Candy Hearts. pic.twitter.com/XcdM840Rsi — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) February 8, 2021

The Kiss Confirmed mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will last till February 18th. The Kill Confirmed multiplayer mode allows players to collect Valentine's Day-themed candy hearts instead of dog tags when they earn a kill.

The Kill Confirmed limited-period event is also accompanied by a dedicated Kill Confirmed playlist for everyone to enjoy.

League Play is NOW LIVE in #BlackOpsColdWar!



Get all the details on this year's competitive mode:https://t.co/IGwumjQhta pic.twitter.com/mBGQ2DOwdv — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 8, 2021

League Play officially launched in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on February 8th as preparations for the Call of Duty League 2021 season continue in full flow.

Now, with the Kiss Confirmed multiplayer mode coming in, players will need to seriously consider which mode they want to invest their time on.

Kiss Confirmed multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch has provided an additional incentive in the form of double weapon XP for the new mode. The double weapon XP event will be available for players on both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone.

Players can start their grind and upgrade their favorite weapons during this event, which begins on February 12th and ends on February 15th.

Players will also be able to purchase various themed packs from the in-game shop tab. Some of these packs include:

Year of the OX Tracer Pack

Gold Tracer Pack - Golden Augx

Valentine's bundle - Top Secret Admirer

Fans and players are equally excited for the Call of Duty League 2021 season to begin on Thursday.

Call of Duty’s most elite players are back: The Call of Duty League 2021 season begins Thursday!



Subscribe and set your reminders now at https://t.co/wmB1gxdegF #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/3xEFCRp2Cu — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) February 8, 2021

Despite all the new content and updates in the game, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has continued to suffer from multiple issues. From server disconnections to random game crashes, the COD community has persevered through it all.

It remains to be seen how the developers will address these issues and deliver the game to its full potential.