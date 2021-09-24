Krafton bans 59,247 BGMI accounts permanently for illegal programs

BGMI officials have released the latest anti-cheat notice and permanently banned more than 59K accounts for illegal programs.

One major concern that is turning away many fans is cheating in BGMI which has been increasing exponentially with every passing day. Although developers are trying hard, hackers keep finding new cracks.

Krafton banned more than 300k cheaters just a few weeks ago, but now they are banning one-fourth of them. They may have a dated anti-cheat system to blame for this.

According to Krafton's latest report, 59,247 BGMI accounts were banned for cheating between September 10 and September 16 -- a decrease of 58 percent this week over the last.

Cheaters and hackers ruin gaming for other BGMI players

Earlier in the week, Godlike Esports captain Ghatak stated that hackers were also the cause of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) being late. Now a few more esports players have voiced their concerns. The most prominent ones are Mortal and Scout.

Mortal tweeted about the problem, saying:

"BGMI classic matches are turning into a home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game."

MortaL @Mortal04907880 BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMI Cheaters #BGMI BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMICheaters #BGMI

Scout, on the other hand, has been vocal about it from time to time. He regularly posts on Instagram how hackers are ruining the game.

Additionally, Krafton encourages players to report any suspected hacker through the in-game report mode or through social media. In case a legit player receives a warning from Krafton, the player should use the repair option present in the login window.

The developers at Krafton fully understand the issue and realize the importance of a fair gaming environment. To combat cheating, they could introduce huge updates in the near future.

Also Read

Krafton's upcoming battle royale PUBG: New State has an in-built anti-cheats system which is said to be more effective than BGMI's and PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become India's favorite mobile game in no time. Within a matter of weeks, the game had 50 Million downloads.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by R. Elahi